RSS

Wmse 91.7 Fm

offthecuff_tomcrawford_b.jpg.jpe

A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more

Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM Off the Cuff

baseballbuddha_logo.jpg.jpe

I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more

Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments

blogimage11333.jpe

Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 6 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES