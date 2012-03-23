Wmse 91.7
Fresh Food Manifesto
Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced.
Mar 23, 2012
Vietnam Uncensored
Vietnam was, famously, the first televised war, and perhaps America's final conflict where the images flowed freely to networks without tight military controls. Even so, most of the footage shot on mobile cameras was never or seldom shown.
Dec 16, 2011
William Shatner, Star Trek's First Captain
Star Trek has become one of the world's most successful stories and in its evolving screen iterations, the various models of the starship Enterprise have known five captains on the command deck. The original helmsman, William Shatner, wrote, di
Nov 5, 2011
Carte Blanche Call For Scripts
A few days ago, Carte Blanche Studios'Jimmy Dragolovich announced that what had originally been announced as the first annual short play fest this past month would, in fact, be the first of a twice-annual festival of shorts--one festival series
Aug 21, 2011
A Man Called Horse
In the western film genre, the long and twisted trail from Indians-as-barbarians to Dancing with Wolves made a stop along the way at A Man Called Horse. The 1970 film, out now on Blu-ray, starred Richard Harris as Lord John, a British aristocrat o
Jun 18, 2011
All in the Family Frank Balistrieri’s Milwaukee Mafia
During last year's filming of Public Enemies, afilm depicting the true story of FBI Public Enemies
Sep 30, 2009
Born of Barley and Hops
Itgoes without saying that Milwaukee has had a long, personal, at timestumultuous, relat Breweries of Wisconsin
Sep 24, 2009
The Pfister Hotel Mixing Business with Leather
Fibers of Milwaukee'smanufacturing legacy are laced throughout our city like an ele Cream City Chronicles
Aug 19, 2009
Custard’s Last Stands
There just doesn't seem tobe an end to Milwaukee's awesome collection of uniq
Aug 5, 2009
Native to Wisconsin
There are two sides to everystory. That adage couldn't be truer than in a place lik Native People of Wisconsin
Jul 8, 2009
Squatting on Jones Island
Sitting in the shadows ofcargo containers and silos, surrounded by embedded railroad trac
Jun 24, 2009
Spiritual Uplift at Washington Park
Can natural beauty improve humannature? Milwaukee's Washington Park was designed an
May 20, 2009