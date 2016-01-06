RSS

Wmse Food Slam

The Skin of Out Teeth

Somewhere between Our Town and The Matchmaker, playwright Thornton Wilder wrote kind of a strange play about humanity’s eternal cycle of survival from near-disaster into the next disaster that must be survived. There are biblical references... more

Jan 6, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

 Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more

Apr 22, 2012 2:02 AM Theater

WMSE’s annual Food Slam fund-raiser relocates this year from the recently closed Eisner Museum to another museum, the Grohmann, at 1000 N. Broadway. The event is otherwise unchanged: It’s still perhaps the least-stuffy food tasting in the more

Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As a nonprofit, listener-supported radio station, 91.7 WMSE-FM and its devoted army of community volunteers are tasked with the challenge of convincing recession-depressed Milwaukeeans to donate their hard-earned dollars to keep the station... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

