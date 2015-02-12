Wnov 860 Am
The Gospel Pilot hosts the Supreme Angels
OnSaturday March 7 at 4 p.m., Rev. Charles "The Gospel Pilot" Greenhosts a concert acknowledging his many years and continued duties as DJ atWNOV-AM. Headlining is one of the few internationally-recognized male vocalsgroups on the music's tra.. more
Feb 12, 2015 4:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Raw and Real Black Radio
As air talent and management at WNOV AM 860 and creator of online station Blow Radio, Homer Blow has been a multifaceted fixture in the city’s African American community for more than two decades. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:08 PM Jamie Lee Rake Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Smooth Soul Music at 3041 North
Milwaukee's absence of a full-time smooth jazz radio in recent years has translated to themusic's scant presence in the city's concert listings. Chocolate Bar Productionshas been on a one-woman mission to restore borderline smooth jazz in the fo.. more
Nov 21, 2014 4:38 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
The Times and Music of the ‘Texas Tornado’
Doug Sahm evolved seamlessly from slicked-back hipster to long-haired cosmic cowboy during a career that began in the early 1950s as a steel guitar prodigy on the knee (literally) of Hank Williams and did not end until his death more than f... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Books
Milwaukee’s New Brew in Town
Here in Milwaukee the Sprecher name is a familiar one. It can be found all over town, from the labels on the gourmet soda and craft beer produced at the Sprecher Brewery in Glendale, to the signs that show sponsorship of a number of local e... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview