Women'S Health
Another Republican Sneak Attack on Women’s Health
Scott Walker may continue the war on women by signing legislation that would restrict abortions and limit funding for family planning services for low-income women in Wisconsin. more
Dec 17, 2014 2:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Is Walker Looking Out for Women’s Health and Safety?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 15, 2014 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 47 Comments
Democratic Attorney General Candidates Provide a Show of Unity in Milwaukee
It was a tough campaign, but this morning, the three Democratic candidates for attorney general put that behind them and came together to let the state know that all of them are firmly backing nominee Susan Happ in her upcoming battle with the GOP.. more
Aug 15, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Planned Parenthood Wins a Big Victory in State Court
Jul 17, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Understanding Obamacare: Insurance Companies Can’t Discriminate Against Women
Question: How does Obamacare help women’s health?Answer: Obamacare has important benefits for women and finally addresses persistent inequities in our health system. Before the Affordable more
Oct 8, 2013 11:09 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Where Babies Come From
Right-wing conservatives may have made a mistake by fighting so hard to keep sex education out of our schools for so many years. more
Jun 18, 2013 11:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Your Doctor Might Not Know As Much About Sex As You Think
Last week, I co-presented at Thrive: The Integrative Conference for Women’s Health with a doctor from Froedtert’s Women’s Incontinence and Sexual Health (WISH) Clinic. Our goal: to talk to health care providers more
Nov 2, 2012 5:14 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Health Care Decision Is Huge Win for Women
Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Will Catholic Bishops and Religious Right Save Obama?
What is most striking about the showdown over contraceptive freedom is not the political victory... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 2 Comments
