Women'S World Cup
Playing the Field: Cara Walls
Former Badgers forward Cara Walls talks about adjusting to her new role in the National Women’s Soccer League. more
Sep 24, 2015 9:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
The Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's Attendance Drop, Sexism in Sports and Country Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're looking back at what turned out to be a disappointing year for Summerfest. The festival's attendance feel by nearly 10% f.. more
Jul 9, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Playing the Field: Rose Lavelle
A rising star in women’s soccer, Badgers midfielder Rose Lavelle says she and her teammates are building a culture of success at the University of Wisconsin. more
Jul 9, 2015 8:00 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Professional Soccer to Return to Miller Park
Newcastle United of the English Premier League and Atlas Football Club of the Mexican Liga MX will participate in a friendly match at Miller Park right here in Milwaukee on Tuesday July, 14th.This is the second time a professional soccer match has.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:16 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Playing the Field: Margaret Domka
There will be just one American referee at this year’s Women’s World Cup: Margaret Domka, a Spanish teacher at Union Grove High School. more
Jun 1, 2015 2:05 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Biz Goslee
Biz Goslee has emerged as a leader on Marquette’s fledgling lacrosse team. more
May 7, 2015 10:15 AM Nicole Haase More Sports
Playing the Field: Shannon Smyth
After her team fell short of the Women’s World Cup, soccer player Shannon Smyth plots her next career move. more
Dec 4, 2014 4:10 PM Nicole Haase More Sports 1 Comments
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chili Lili’s Brings Milwaukee All Things Chili
Gastropubs, in the form of Hinterland and The Dubliner, have already made their mark in Milwaukee. Now a new movement is afoot with the opening of a “Chili Bar.” The place, aptly named Chili Lili’s, opened in the Third Ward shortly befor more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments