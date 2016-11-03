Woodland Pattern Books
Milwaukee’s Improvised Music Renaissance
To those in theknow, Milwaukee has emerged as a serious center for improvised music. Major voices have recently brought their joyful noise to our fair city and the comingweeks hold more soul-stirring, mind-expanding creative music. Those w.. more
Nov 3, 2016 7:48 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Legendary Live Music Venue Temporarily Falls Silent
It’s with aheavy heart that I announce the Jazz Estate is putting a moratorium onlive music while undergoing personnel changes. The hiatus is of indefinitelength, but the bartender with whom I spoke sounded confident that concertswould .. more
Aug 1, 2015 4:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
English Poet Tom Pickard & Artist Steve Wellman Travel To Milwaukee @ Events April 14, 15, 16.
VIP EVENTS FOR SPRING GALLERY WEEKEND Woodland Pattern Book Center brings an acclaimed artist to Milwaukee this Thursday evening, April 14. English author, film maker, lyricist, photographer, poet and political activist Tom Pickard comes to t.. more
Apr 9, 2011 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee
Teflon Don is a fittingly titled victory lap for Rick Ross.After being outed in 2008 as a former correctional officer—a revelation that would have almost instantly killed the credibility and careers of most mid-level gangsta rappers—the sto... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Rudimentary Roads: Part I
As the adage goes, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and road construction. The noise, delays and labyrinthine detours can be inconvenient, but our road hassles are nothing compared to what our ancestors had to deal with back in th... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Downtown Dining Week
This year’s Downtown Dining Week, which begins today and runs through June 4, features more participating restaurants than ever, 40 of them, up from the usual 30. Among the eateries that will be offering special menus with three-course meal... more
May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee