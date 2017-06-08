Woodland Pattern
Danceworks Performance Company and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Team Up for Performance of Handel’s Bestiary
Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more
Jun 8, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Talking About Studs Terkel
In Studs Terkel: Politics, Culture, But Mostly Conversation, Alan Wieder has compiled over 100 interviews with people who knew Terkel in both his public and private lives. Wieder will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center for a reading at ... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:30 PM Jenni Herrick Books
BR!NK New Work Festival Early This Month
Renaissance Theaterworks brings a series of staged readings to various venues early this month as it presents the Br!nk New Work Festival. The Br!nk Award recognizes midwestern female playwright excellence with week long workshops that res.. more
Sep 4, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Knees Galore: There were kilts a-plenty at the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, where Dean Kevin Carroll welcomed Scots celebrating their heritage. The more
Apr 16, 2014 1:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Merger News: The exciting merger of the Wisconsin Community Fund (WCF) with Forward Community Investments (FCI) was celebrated by an upbeat gathering at more
Nov 13, 2013 12:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Classical Music Happenings
Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more
Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
Bishop, Fuller Share Tales of ‘Co-Creation’
Two founding members of Milwaukee’s late Theatre X, Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller, recently released Co-Creation: Fifty Years in the Making, a profound memoir based on five decades of cooperating as partners... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:37 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Hosts Midwest Small Press Festival
The first Midwest Small Press Festival will be held in Milwaukee from June 1-3. This innovative event aims to celebrate regional accomplishments in the growing small-press movement and serve as an avenue to share literary works. Opening-nig... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Boris and Doris On the Town
This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more
Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Walter Mosley's Redemption Quest
Imagine Walter Mosley standing at the proverbial crossroads where Robert Johnson legendarily sold his soul to the devil for blues genius. But Mosley's crossroads also intersect with poor and middle-class black America. His talent, prolific ... more
Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Books
Words Get Their Due at Woodland Pattern’s Poetry Marathon
Words influence our actions and beliefs; whether in printed publications or everyday conversations, language frames how we make sense of our environment. Woodland Pattern Book Center’s annual Poetry Marathon is a local celebration dedicated... more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Crowded House
Crowded House’s second post-reunion album—an elegant, mostly laid-backaffair—finds the band continuing to eschew its earlier mainstream appeal andwrite serious alternative-pop songs for grown-ups. more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
N.E.R.D. Joins Summerfest's Best Lineup in Years
May 7, 2010 7:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Epic Poetry Marathon
On Jan. 31 through the first hour of Feb. 1, Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust S The Graphic Poem ,Books more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Books 3 Comments