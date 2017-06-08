RSS

Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more

Jun 8, 2017 2:20 PM Sponsored Content

In Studs Terkel: Politics, Culture, But Mostly Conversation, Alan Wieder has compiled over 100 interviews with people who knew Terkel in both his public and private lives. Wieder will appear at Woodland Pattern Book Center for a reading at ... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:30 PM Books

Renaissance Theaterworks brings a series of staged readings to various venues early this month as it presents the Br!nk New Work Festival. The Br!nk Award recognizes midwestern female playwright excellence with week long workshops that res.. more

Sep 4, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Knees Galore: There were kilts a-plenty at the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartan at the Cathedral Church of All Saints, where Dean Kevin Carroll welcomed Scots celebrating their heritage. The more

Apr 16, 2014 1:35 AM Around MKE

Merger News: The exciting merger of the Wisconsin Community Fund (WCF) with Forward Community Investments (FCI) was celebrated by an upbeat gathering at more

Nov 13, 2013 12:27 AM Around MKE

Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more

Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Classical Music

Two founding members of Milwaukee’s late Theatre X, Conrad Bishop and Elizabeth Fuller, recently released Co-Creation: Fifty Years in the Making, a profound memoir based on five decades of cooperating as partners... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:37 PM Books

The first Midwest Small Press Festival will be held in Milwaukee from June 1-3. This innovative event aims to celebrate regional accomplishments in the growing small-press movement and serve as an avenue to share literary works. Opening-nig... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Books

This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

Imagine Walter Mosley standing at the proverbial crossroads where Robert Johnson legendarily sold his soul to the devil for blues genius. But Mosley's crossroads also intersect with poor and middle-class black America. His talent, prolific ... more

Nov 15, 2011 12:00 AM Books

Words influence our actions and beliefs; whether in printed publications or everyday conversations, language frames how we make sense of our environment. Woodland Pattern Book Center’s annual Poetry Marathon is a local celebration dedicated... more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Books

Crowded House’s second post-reunion album—an elegant, mostly laid-backaffair—finds the band continuing to eschew its earlier mainstream appeal andwrite serious alternative-pop songs for grown-ups. more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

May 7, 2010 7:10 PM On Music

On Jan. 31 through the first hour of Feb. 1, Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust S The Graphic Poem ,Books more

Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

