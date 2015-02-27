RSS

Woodson Art Museum

mkearts_theartandevolutionoftheguitar.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

From the feminine curves of a Fender Stratocaster to the piercing tone of a Gibson LesPaul, guitars are aesthetic objects that delight both the eye and the ear. Still,their cultural significance extends beyond their beauty. Guitars are alsoinst.. more

Feb 27, 2015 9:08 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_northwesternmutualartgallery.jpg.jpe

No one could accuse George Bumann of squandering his residency at the Woodson Art Museum, 700 N 12th St., Wausau. Between Oct. 23 and 26, the Montana-based sculptor is presiding over seven events. If Bumann comes across like a man on a miss... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:35 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

Plenty of energy at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this week. “Wear Your Words” is the name of the project undertaken by local teenagers in cahoots with environmental educator, artist and recycling consultant Nancy Judd. The work co... more

May 5, 2014 8:37 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11314.jpe

Distinguished by arresting black-and-white art, DC Comics’ Vertigo Crime imprint shares a high-contrast look, fast action, and a macabre allure with DC’s incipient 1930s comic books. Like many early DC stories, two of Vertigo Crime’s six more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Continuing an interview with Marcia Theel, who discusses the future at the Woodson Museum of Art: Q:That’s amazing. Do you have any other unique programming? A: We’re committed to serving that young audience, but we’.. more

Sep 5, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Marcia Theel wears several hats at the now renamed Woodson Art Museum. First, acting as Associate Director, and also as Public Relations Director, Theel has served the museum since September 1977, beginning only one year after it opened in.. more

Sep 1, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4267.jpe

After 18 months of renovation, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) reopened the American Collections Galleries in grand style on Oct. 23. In collaboration with the Chipstone Foundation, a Milwaukee-based nonp,Art more

Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage4236.jpe

An extraordinary event can affect ordinary people in ordinary ways, even when unexpected c Rabbit Hole ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2848.jpe

   Our long summer days present an opportunity toexperience art en plein air, w The Railroad Worker ,Art more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES