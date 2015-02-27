Woodson Art Museum
“Medieval to Metal: The Art & Evolution of the Guitar
From the feminine curves of a Fender Stratocaster to the piercing tone of a Gibson LesPaul, guitars are aesthetic objects that delight both the eye and the ear. Still,their cultural significance extends beyond their beauty. Guitars are alsoinst.. more
Feb 27, 2015 9:08 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
George Bumann is Saving the Environment, One Workshop at a Time
No one could accuse George Bumann of squandering his residency at the Woodson Art Museum, 700 N 12th St., Wausau. Between Oct. 23 and 26, the Montana-based sculptor is presiding over seven events. If Bumann comes across like a man on a miss... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Teens and puzzles and fashion—oh my!
Plenty of energy at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum this week. “Wear Your Words” is the name of the project undertaken by local teenagers in cahoots with environmental educator, artist and recycling consultant Nancy Judd. The work co... more
May 5, 2014 8:37 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Vertigo Crime’s Soul-Searching Violence
Distinguished by arresting black-and-white art, DC Comics’ Vertigo Crime imprint shares a high-contrast look, fast action, and a macabre allure with DC’s incipient 1930s comic books. Like many early DC stories, two of Vertigo Crime’s six more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Interview: What's Up at the Woodson, Part II
Continuing an interview with Marcia Theel, who discusses the future at the Woodson Museum of Art: Q:That’s amazing. Do you have any other unique programming? A: We’re committed to serving that young audience, but we’.. more
Sep 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Interview: What's Up at The Woodson Art Museum
Marcia Theel wears several hats at the now renamed Woodson Art Museum. First, acting as Associate Director, and also as Public Relations Director, Theel has served the museum since September 1977, beginning only one year after it opened in.. more
Sep 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Rooms of Wonder
After 18 months of renovation, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) reopened the American Collections Galleries in grand style on Oct. 23. In collaboration with the Chipstone Foundation, a Milwaukee-based nonp,Art more
Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Rabbit Hole
An extraordinary event can affect ordinary people in ordinary ways, even when unexpected c Rabbit Hole ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art in the Open
Our long summer days present an opportunity toexperience art en plein air, w The Railroad Worker ,Art more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts