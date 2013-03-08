RSS

Woodstock

In time for St. Patrick's Day comes this well chosen compilation, culled from the rich mine of Irish music staked out over the decades by the Folkways label. Most of the recordings were made in the 1950s and '60s (with a few of more more

Mar 8, 2013 2:22 AM Album Reviews

It is unlikely that any concert in the Milwaukee area on Sunday night inspired more partial and full standing ovations and clapping over audience members' heads than Crosby, Stills and Nash at the Riverside Theater... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Woodstock's stated objective, three days of peace, was inconsistent with the country's mood. Peace was a rare commodity in the late '60s: Student protests, political assassinations, racial strife and riots rocked the country seemingly daily... more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 3 Comments

