RSS

The Woodworking Shows

Any production of Romulus Linney's Gint is going to be very, very ambitious. An entire life plays out in 2 hours with one intermission. Doing so with a cast exclusively consisting of students makes the challenge all the more difficult as the char.. more

Dec 5, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

bucks.jpg.jpe

Even if you aren’t a big Bucks fans—and let's face it, these says there aren't as many of those are there used to be—you probably have an understanding that the team is in trouble. Attendancehas plummeted in recent years, and with the team off to.. more

Nov 27, 2013 9:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage9760.jpe

The Woodworking Shows bring its national tour to the Wisconsin Exposition Center this weekend. With showcase names like “ship-shape shop,” “hand tool rodeo” and “loggin’ lumber,” the three-day event will present i more

Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9750.jpe

The Woodworking Shows bring its national tour to the Wisconsin Exposition Center this weekend. With showcase names like “ship-shape shop,” “hand tool rodeo” and “loggin’ lumber,” the three-day event will present i more

Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES