Work
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 25-March 2
Cesar Millan shares his philosophy on dog training, while Milwaukee rockers WORK release their livewire debut album. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more
Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 8-14
This week Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne kicks off a four-week residency at Boone and Crockett, while Work and Thistledown Thunders play big local shows. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Pontiak w/ Absolutely and WORK @ Riverwest Public House
Rock shows will often either offer bands featuring up-beat, hook-laden songs with oft-repeated choruses or terser groups that divulge chaotic, unnerving, dissonant dirges. The most captivating bills,Concert Reviews more
Feb 24, 2014 9:51 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Rosin Documents ‘The Rise of Women’
Men are in deep trouble, and it would seem it’s their own damn fault. In The End of Men and the Rise of Women (Riverhead), Hanna Rosin lays out an impressive array of studies, statistics, stories and anecdotes... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:35 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Trash Humpers
Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Buddy Guy
There's something about the blues that keeps many of its legends healthy and active well into old age. Buddy Guy, for instance, still performs with unprecedented energy for a man now in his,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee