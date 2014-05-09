Worker'S Rights
Issue of the Week: Join Milwaukee’s Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday
Celebrate Fair Trade Day on Saturday, May 10, by participating in the seventh annual Greater Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will take more
May 9, 2014 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Seven-Day Workweek Is a Slave Driver’s Dream
I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more
Jan 22, 2014 5:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Fighting for Workers' Rights: The Bay View Massacre
Imagine returning home from work dirty, sore and exhausted after a 15-hour day. That's how it went after the Industrial Revolution in the United States. Men, women and children worked long days—sometimes every day of the week... more
Jul 26, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 2 Comments
Creator of the Blue Fist Speaks Out
Carrie Worthen created the iconic Blue Fist, which has quickly become a symbol of solidarity and a political rallying point around Wisconsin. The Appleton native graduated from UW-Milwaukee before moving to Los Angeles, where she works in..... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff 10 Comments