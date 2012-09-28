RSS
Workforce
Rosin Documents ‘The Rise of Women’
Men are in deep trouble, and it would seem it’s their own damn fault. In The End of Men and the Rise of Women (Riverhead), Hanna Rosin lays out an impressive array of studies, statistics, stories and anecdotes... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:35 PM Roger K. Miller Books
B.o.B.'s Adventures of Bobby Ray and the Case for Bad Rapping
Atlanta's rising star B.o.B. raps like English is not his native language, emphasizing the wrong words as if he doesn't always understand the meaning of what he's saying. He doesn't just gravitate toward cliches and easy rhymeshe delivers them wit.. more
Apr 28, 2010 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Mr. Jobs
Milwaukee job czar Donald Sykes discusses the city’s efforts to create employment Shepherd ,None more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Louis Fortis Around MKE 6 Comments
