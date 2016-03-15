RSS

World Irish Dancing Championship

A conversation with Natalie Howard, director of Trinity Irish Dancers, about “Trinity Magic” and the balance of competition, performance and academics. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:27 PM Off the Cuff

Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

InMarch, Milwaukee made its mark on the international world of Irishdance competition when two students from the Milwaukee area competed inthe 38th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Maggie Dunn, 19... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

