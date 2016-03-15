World Irish Dancing Championship
‘Trinity Magic’ Balances Competition, Performance and Life
A conversation with Natalie Howard, director of Trinity Irish Dancers, about “Trinity Magic” and the balance of competition, performance and academics. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:27 PM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
No Doubt @ Marcus Amphitheater, July 2
Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
World-Class Competitors
InMarch, Milwaukee made its mark on the international world of Irishdance competition when two students from the Milwaukee area competed inthe 38th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Maggie Dunn, 19... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Off the Cuff