World&Rsquo;S Stage Theatre Comp

World's Stage's Comedy Curiosity
Months after staging a brief production of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged), The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents one of Simon's lesser-known works. Star-Spangled Girl is kind of a curiosity. Debuting in 1966, the roman.. more
Jul 31, 2010 Around MKE
World's Stage Presents Neil Simon
As busy as things are this coming weekend with no less than three shows opening, next weekend promises to be even busier, with another three openings AND a the 5th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Fest. Aside from Soulsitce’s production of Chess, the far.. more
Jul 21, 2010 Theater
National Chili Day
Milwaukee’s unofficial chili season continues today as the Harley-Davidson Museum restaurant celebrates National Chili Day with a fundraiser for Wisconsin’s Second Harvest. Motor will be donating $1 from each order of its meaty chili and $2... more
Feb 26, 2009 Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Brett Dennen
Twenty-nine-year-old Californian singer-songwriter Brett Dennen, whose prepubescent voice matches his baby-face and childish shocks of red hair, has spent years touring as second fiddle to similarly subdued alt-contemporary performers like ... more
Feb 24, 2009 Today in Milwaukee