The World’S Stage Theatre Comp

Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more

Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Theater

Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more

Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Theater

Given how many shows were opening this past weekend, I had to make a decision as to which to go to . . . and invariably I ended up missing a show at Off The Wall (still disappointed about that) in favor of seeing the latest from emerging theatre.. more

Oct 31, 2011 7:43 PM Around MKE

Can someone please explain how this state can afford the Zoo Interchange reconstruction

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

