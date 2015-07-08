The World’S Stage Theatre Comp
‘Bent’ Closes World’s Stage Season
Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more
Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
No Comeback For Judy Garland in The Rep's 'End Of The Rainbow'
Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more
Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nightfall With Poe And The World's Stage
Given how many shows were opening this past weekend, I had to make a decision as to which to go to . . . and invariably I ended up missing a show at Off The Wall (still disappointed about that) in favor of seeing the latest from emerging theatre.. more
Oct 31, 2011 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Rethinking the Zoo Interchange Reconstruction
Can someone please explain howthis state can afford the Zoo Interchange reconstruction pr not ,News Features more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Gretchen Schuldt News Features 3 Comments