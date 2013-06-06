The World'S Stage Theatre Compan
The Agony of Underpaid Labor
A few years back, monologist Mike Daisey investigated a factory in China where electronics are manufactured. Tying horror stories of labor in the factory with the story of Apple's legendary CEO, Daisey created The Agony more
Jun 6, 2013 2:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Musical Fragments of Love
This past weekend The World's Stage Theatre Company debuted a show that it will take to the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York next month. Waiting…a Song Cycle is a series of narrative songs with actors playing more
May 30, 2013 1:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Tragic Side of Globalization
Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more
May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
World's Stage Celebrates Martin McDonagh
This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh. more
Jan 24, 2013 4:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater