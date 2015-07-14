World’S Stage Theatre Company
World’s Stage Presents Drama of Gays under the Nazis
This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more
‘Bent’ Closes World’s Stage Season
Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more
Kelly Doherty Balances Dichotomies in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
My wife and I have the same criticism of the overall premise of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The overall premise of the dystopian novel seems to be ignoring the central force at the heart of hundreds of years of politics in the United St.. more
Theatre Happenings
The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more
Dutchman with Intermission
Amiri Baraka/LeRoi Jones’ Dutchman is a fiercely clever one-hour drama from 1964. The World’s Stage Theatre brings a staging of the play to the Arcade Theatre in the Underground Collaborative this month. It remains provocative 50 years after its d.. more
‘Phaedra’s Love’ on World Stage
Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more
Up Close with Mozart and Salieri
The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more
New Work Unfolds on an Intimate Stage
The World’s Stage Theatre Company has been responsible for a relatively wide variety of shows since it was established in 2009. This past weekend the young group staged a new work by more
No Comeback For Judy Garland in The Rep's 'End Of The Rainbow'
Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more
The Agony of Underpaid Labor
A few years back, monologist Mike Daisey investigated a factory in China where electronics are manufactured. Tying horror stories of labor in the factory with the story of Apple's legendary CEO, Daisey created The Agony more
Musical Fragments of Love
This past weekend The World's Stage Theatre Company debuted a show that it will take to the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York next month. Waiting…a Song Cycle is a series of narrative songs with actors playing more
The Tragic Side of Globalization
Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more
World's Stage Celebrates Martin McDonagh
This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh. more
Rambling About Details Between the Graffiti
I see over 100 shows per year. They all tend to blend together. So whenever there's something that looks and feels significantly different from the rest of it, I tend to be really happy with it just because it's something different. And so Fl.. more
Year In Review Part Two: December Through March
IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season, continues through May as regular se.. more
Holmes and the Hound in Delafield
Yesterday I'd mentioned something about a program that Sunset Playhouse was hosting at the end of the month involving children's theatre classes and Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The Hound of the Baskwervilles was Doyle's third novel in.. more
Prison Drama From Worlds Stage
\nThere’s something really beautiful about a prisoner drama when it comes together onstage. I have fond memories of Next Act’s production of Coyote on a Fence . . . In Tandem and Spiral Theatre both did productions of Two Roomsa really interesting.. more
Nightfall With Poe And The World's Stage
Given how many shows were opening this past weekend, I had to make a decision as to which to go to . . . and invariably I ended up missing a show at Off The Wall (still disappointed about that) in favor of seeing the latest from emerging theatre.. more
The World's Stage Presents Poe For Halloween
There is quite a lot going on the Halloween. In addition to an uncomfortably large number of really good shows already running, there are a number of shows opening up the last weekend of October. Among them is the latest from The World's Stage .. more
Greater Tuna On The World's Stage
The World's Stage Theatre Company seems to be sharing some weird gravity with the Rep's Stackner Cabaret. This upcoming season, The Milwaukee Rep stages a production of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged)--a show featuring Ger.. more
