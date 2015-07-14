RSS

World’S Stage Theatre Company

Photo By Ryan Blomquist Photography

This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more

Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Theater

Closing The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s ’14-’15 “History, Justice, Onward” season is Martin Sherman’s Bent, a powerful story of survival, self-identity and acceptance of love during the Third Reich. Bent runs July 10-19 at Tenth Stre... more

Jul 8, 2015 12:19 AM Theater

Photo by Reconstructing Grimm

My wife and I have the same criticism of the overall premise of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The overall premise of the dystopian novel seems to be ignoring the central force at the heart of hundreds of years of politics in the United St.. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:35 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Reconstructing Grimm

The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:39 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Maria Pretzl and Nathaniel Schardin

Amiri Baraka/LeRoi Jones’ Dutchman is a fiercely clever one-hour drama from 1964. The World’s Stage Theatre brings a staging of the play to the Arcade Theatre in the Underground Collaborative this month. It remains provocative 50 years after its d.. more

Dec 17, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

Phaedra’s Love is as brief as it is brutal. The World’s Stage Theatre Company’s production of the Sarah Kane drama finds its home in an improvised space at the Shops of Grand Avenue through more

May 30, 2014 1:52 AM Theater

The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more

Mar 21, 2014 5:03 PM Theater

The World’s Stage Theatre Company has been responsible for a relatively wide variety of shows since it was established in 2009. This past weekend the young group staged a new work by more

Jan 22, 2014 2:36 AM Theater

Chicago actress Hollis Resnik plays the legendary Judy Garland in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s End of the Rainbow. The story opens in December of 1968 as the performer prepares for another comeback. Of course, as the title suggests, th... more

Jan 8, 2014 11:28 PM Theater

A few years back, monologist Mike Daisey investigated a factory in China where electronics are manufactured. Tying horror stories of labor in the factory with the story of Apple's legendary CEO, Daisey created The Agony more

Jun 6, 2013 2:20 AM Theater

This past weekend The World's Stage Theatre Company debuted a show that it will take to the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York next month. Waiting…a Song Cycle is a series of narrative songs with actors playing more

May 30, 2013 1:33 AM Theater

Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more

May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Theater

This coming week, The World's Stage Theatre Company opens a couple of plays by contemporary U.K. playwright Martin McDonagh. more

Jan 24, 2013 4:12 PM Theater

  I see over 100 shows per year. They all tend to blend together. So whenever there's something that looks and feels significantly different from the rest of it, I tend to be really happy with it just because it's something different. And so Fl.. more

Sep 8, 2012 10:36 AM Theater

IntroBeing a theatre critic who attends 100kknd annually, my year is defined a bit differently than a standard calendar will allow for. My year starts in August with the first shows of the new theatre season,  continues through May as regular se.. more

Aug 2, 2012 11:47 AM Theater

 Yesterday I'd mentioned something about a program that Sunset Playhouse was hosting at the end of the month involving children's theatre classes and Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes. The Hound of the Baskwervilles was Doyle's third novel in.. more

Jul 25, 2012 4:28 AM Theater

\nThere’s something really beautiful about a prisoner drama when it comes together onstage. I have fond memories of Next Act’s production of Coyote on a Fence . . . In Tandem and Spiral Theatre both did productions of Two Roomsa really interesting.. more

Dec 24, 2011 3:23 AM Theater

Given how many shows were opening this past weekend, I had to make a decision as to which to go to . . . and invariably I ended up missing a show at Off The Wall (still disappointed about that) in favor of seeing the latest from emerging theatre.. more

Oct 31, 2011 7:43 PM Around MKE

There is quite a lot going on the Halloween. In addition to an uncomfortably large number of really good shows already running, there are a number of shows opening up the last weekend of October. Among them is the latest from The World's Stage .. more

Oct 27, 2011 1:03 PM Theater

The World's Stage Theatre Company seems to be sharing some weird gravity with the Rep's Stackner Cabaret. This upcoming season, The Milwaukee Rep stages a production of The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged)--a show featuring Ger.. more

Aug 18, 2011 1:31 PM Theater

