Beckett with World’s Stage Next Month
Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more
Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World’s Stage’s Sleepy Hollow at the Villa Terrace
Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more
Oct 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for 'Bent'
Apr 8, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Subway Ride With The World’s Stage
The World’s Stage Theatre opens its 2014-2015 season next month with a production of Amiri Baracka’s Dutchman. Set entirely on a subway, the central action involves a flirtatious interaction between a white woman and a black man. The play debuted .. more
Nov 29, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Serious Musical Puppet Comedy
Robby McGhee has been very, very busy. A regular comedic performer with T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical), McGhee has also busied himself with a variety of other comic projects as well as a trip to New York with The more
Jul 31, 2013 1:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Three Shows Opening This Weekend
The theatre season picks up its rhythm this week with three significant openings in Milwaukee. The first of the shows opens tonight at the Cream City Collectives on 732 East Clarke Street. World's Stage Theatre presents Fly Steffens' stagi.. more
Sep 6, 2012 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare Casserole With World's Stage
The work of William Shakespeare is a lot of fun. Yu can say what you want about the complexities and the brilliant use of the language and the carefully constructed plots and such, but the bottom line is that the man's work is a lot of fun. I.. more
Jun 13, 2012 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Desire Is Death With The World's Stage
Things appear ton e getting lined-up for quite a lot of Shakespeare this summer in various attractive places around greater Milwaukee. The new show by World's Stage Theatre joins a summer with two outdoor Shakespeare stagings this summer. Hos.. more
May 24, 2012 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
World's Stage Fundraiser
Looking forward a great deal to Tallgrass Gothic with the brand-new Affectivity Theatre Company.It's really nice to see new theatre companies popping-up and establishing themselves. It's even nicer to see them continue after their inaugural p.. more
Apr 25, 2012 4:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Loving The Prison of the Unseen
There’s something really primal about the metaphor of a prison onstage. There’s a long list of shows that I’ve loved that have been prisoner dramas…Next Act’s Coyote On A Fence in ’05. In Tandem’s Two Rooms in ’06. Pink Banana’s production of So.. more
Jan 21, 2012 10:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Tech N9ne w/ E-40, Jay Rock, Glasses Malone, Krizz Kaliko
Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more
Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Mondo Lucha Variety Show
Turner Hall Ballroom’s periodic Mondo Lucha events are among the city’s oddest entertainment bills, packaging Mexican wrestling, burlesque performances and music together. Among the dancers at the latest event are Lola van Ella more
Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Though it was the country charts that gave Mary Chapin Carpenter her biggest hits in the ’80s and ’90s, Carpenter was never fully comfortable being labeled as a country artist, since her music also touched on folk, rock and pop that didn&rs... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Raphael: The Woman With the Veil
In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Turner Hall: Milwaukee’s Enduring Landmark
Outside of Berlin,German revolutionary and patriot Friedrich Ludwig Jahn founded an organ Turnverein ,Milwaukee Color more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
A Fine Spot of ‘Tea at Five’
The difficulty in depicting such a well-knownindividual is one of inclusion. Hepburn&rsqu Tea at Five ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Theater 2 Comments
Zombie Con X
Although vampires have enjoyed a recent resurgence, zombies remain the Facebook generation’s monster of choice. They’ll be celebrated in all their brain-eating glory at this Saturday and Sunday horror film convention, which will feature a s... more
Oct 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Who Are "The Deciders"?
CongressionalRepublicans say the answer to the first query is military escalation. Butac New York Times ,News Features more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Jazz in the Park w/ The Jazz Orgy
The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to traditionalism. Claiming that if they played Miles Davis and John Coltrane all night it would put their audience to sleep, The Jazz Orgy plays a variety of funk, Latin, Cajun or whateve... more
Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments