World’S Stage Theatre

Early next month, World’s Stage presents a program of short works by Samuel Beckett. The World’s Stage has been asked to work with students at Pius XI High School on a Theatre of the Absurd project which will include shorts by Beckett. Works on th.. more

Nov 19, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a stage.. more

Oct 23, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Apr 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The World’s Stage Theatre opens its 2014-2015 season next month with a production of Amiri Baracka’s Dutchman. Set entirely on a subway, the central action involves a flirtatious interaction between a white woman and a black man. The play debuted .. more

Nov 29, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

Robby McGhee has been very, very busy. A regular comedic performer with T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical), McGhee has also busied himself with a variety of other comic projects as well as a trip to New York with The more

Jul 31, 2013 1:09 AM Theater

 The theatre season picks up its rhythm this week with three significant openings in Milwaukee.   The first of the shows opens tonight at the Cream City Collectives on 732 East Clarke Street. World's Stage Theatre presents Fly Steffens' stagi.. more

Sep 6, 2012 12:33 PM Theater

  The work of William Shakespeare is a lot of fun. Yu can say what you want about the complexities and the brilliant use of the language and the carefully constructed plots and such, but the bottom line is that the man's work is a lot of fun. I.. more

Jun 13, 2012 3:47 AM Theater

  Things appear ton e getting lined-up for quite a lot of Shakespeare this summer in various attractive places around greater Milwaukee. The new show by World's Stage Theatre joins a summer with two outdoor Shakespeare stagings this summer. Hos.. more

May 24, 2012 11:08 AM Theater

 Looking forward a great deal to Tallgrass Gothic with the brand-new Affectivity Theatre Company.It's really nice to see new theatre companies popping-up and establishing themselves. It's even nicer to see them continue after their inaugural p.. more

Apr 25, 2012 4:16 AM Theater

There’s something really primal about the metaphor of a prison onstage. There’s a long list of shows that I’ve loved that have been prisoner dramas…Next Act’s Coyote On A Fence in ’05. In Tandem’s Two Rooms in ’06. Pink Banana’s production of So.. more

Jan 21, 2012 10:09 PM Theater

Until his double-disc eighth album, Killer , went platinum two years ago, Kansas City hardcore rapper Tech N9ne struggled for recognition outside of underground circles. N9ne’s commercial success has only further catalyzed the more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Turner Hall Ballroom’s periodic Mondo Lucha events are among the city’s oddest entertainment bills, packaging Mexican wrestling, burlesque performances and music together. Among the dancers at the latest event are Lola van Ella more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though it was the country charts that gave Mary Chapin Carpenter her biggest hits in the ’80s and ’90s, Carpenter was never fully comfortable being labeled as a country artist, since her music also touched on folk, rock and pop that didn&rs... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled “Raphael: The Woman more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Outside of Berlin,German revolutionary and patriot Friedrich Ludwig Jahn founded an organ Turnverein ,Milwaukee Color more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

The difficulty in depicting such a well-knownindividual is one of inclusion. Hepburn&rsqu Tea at Five ,Theater more

Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Although vampires have enjoyed a recent resurgence, zombies remain the Facebook generation’s monster of choice. They’ll be celebrated in all their brain-eating glory at this Saturday and Sunday horror film convention, which will feature a s... more

Oct 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

CongressionalRepublicans say the answer to the first query is military escalation. Butac New York Times ,News Features more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to traditionalism. Claiming that if they played Miles Davis and John Coltrane all night it would put their audience to sleep, The Jazz Orgy plays a variety of funk, Latin, Cajun or whateve... more

Sep 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

