The Black Angels w/ Call Me Lightning @ Mad Planet
A battalionof atavistic bands are raising the specter of psychedelic music, painti Heavy Deavy SkullLover ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Brief Candles @ Cascio Interstate Music Groove Garage, Summerfest, 4:15 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
One of the most esteemed investigative journalists of his generation, Jeremy Scahill stop Blackwater: The Rise of the World’s Most Powerful Mercenary Army ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
British artists Gilbert and George met at St. Martins College of Art in London, 1967, and have remained creative partners ever since. Their names are never separated, they coordinate their clothes and they,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Film legends Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers appeared in 10 films together, but they weren Roberta ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers continues their series against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Minnesota Twins tonight at a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park. The big question, of course, is will that roof be open…,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sandy Pasch’s campaignslogan is “Fighting for the health of our community for over 20 years.” And that was before Pasch, nursing instructor and mental healthadvocate, fractured the socket part of her hip from a fall whilecampaigning door to door... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News
The selection of a vice presidentis not only an exercise in political handicapping, but also a nationalrite of statecraft. Candidates, advisers, pundits and assorted expertstry to calculate the ethnic, geographic, gender and ideologicalcharac... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Ifthere’s a single tenacious thread uniting both sides of the political spectrum,i The Uprising: An Unauthorized Tour of thePopulist Revolt Scaring Wall Street and ,Books more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
FormerMojo magazine editor Paul Trynkaappears to have spent 15 years, on and off, Mojo ,Books more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM Eric Beaumont Books
Waukesha’s large Taste of Summer music festival continues its five-day run today at the Waukesha Expo. Among the many performers is Tommy James and the Shondells, who go on at 9 p.m. with a set that&,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sticklers for democracy, Milwaukee’s hard-rock station 102.9 the Hog is calling on its listeners to help pick its latest Hog Rock Girl “spokesmodel” tonight at an 8 p.m. competition at Tu,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris Doris O N T H E T O W N Bubbly Bash: “Champagne atthe Allis” was flowing, necessitating a second shipment to be broughtin mid-party at the Charles Allis Art Museum. Britishness was in theair with Ellen Zilli's delicious figs and Stilton c... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Republican presidential candidateSen. John McCain has repeatedly bashed Sen. Barack Obama, his likelyrival in November, for the Democrat’s lack of understanding about theIraq war. But should McCain be pointing fingers? The senat... more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Congress is the culprit! Today, people are blaming the oil companies for high gas prices. We are awash in oil, but the U.S. Congress refuses to allow drilling in the huge tracts offshore and in Alaska. Congress is the culprit, not the oil... more
Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments
Leave it to a Godspeed You! Black Emperor side project to make their satellite band seem positively grounded. Founded by three Godspeed principals, Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra & Tra- La-La ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Saboteur ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A former Milwaukee elected official just completed his first year behind bars—and he hasn’t been convicted of any crime. This man is being held without bail even though he has deep roots in the community and is not considered a risk t... more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Washington Post, ,News Features more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features