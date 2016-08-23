Wtmj
Is Charlie Sykes Finally Realizing He’s Part of the Problem?
Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 29 Comments
City Cable Channel Isn’t So Basic
WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more
Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Over the Racist Line
I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more
Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Hypocrisy on Taxes
Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more
Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Should Our Public Airwaves Be Fair and Balanced?
For years, fair-minded radio listeners have complained about right-wing talkers’ near monopoly on Milwaukee’s airwaves.Listeners were frustrated that their calls weren’t taken; that candidates, elected officials more
Nov 27, 2012 10:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Fair Chaos: Who's to Blame?
Aug 5, 2011 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Bon Iver @ The Riverside Theater, Oct. 11
This morning the Riverside Theater announced that as part of Justin Vernon's roll as the honorary chair of this year's AIDS Walk Wisconsin, his band Bon Iver will headline a concert at the venue following the walk on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. .. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
In Tandem's Cast of 3 for Old, Wicked Songs.
In Tandem Theatre began its penultimate show of the season last night as the Tenth Street Theatre opened its doors for Old Wicked Songsa drama about an American student being taught music in contemporary Vienna. It’s a pleasure to see the inter.. more
Mar 6, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Great Depression II: Footloose
It’s a time of upheaval and uncertainty: the values of recent years have been exposed as without value, debt is no longer cool and consequence free, our captains of finance are crooks, our polished philanthropists are arrogant chiselers. Headline.. more
Dec 20, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Threat of Fairness
As right-wing talk-show hosts see their political power waning in America,they are worrie What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Inciting the Mobs
When does a negative politicalcampaign cross the line into inciting a mob? Are politician What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Home Buying Blues
The state Supreme Court decided last week that“a person selling a home can look the (To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.) ,Expresso more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Is WTMJ-TV Treating Its Workers Fairly?
Shepherd’s ,News Features more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The L.A. Times Apologizes to Diddy
I normally don't have too much nice to say about the Smoking Gun, the online investigative reporting source that mostly just prints embarassing mugshots and harasses the usual celebrity whipping boys, but the site's article yesterday on how a jail.. more
Mar 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Todd Snider
The divide between ’90s alt-rock and alt-country was never a particularly contentio The Devil You Know ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Happy B-Day: Despite many citywidesto,Boris + Doris on the town more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
3 TimberRattlers on top prospect list
According to @TimberRattlers, Three members of this year's team were named Top 20 Midwest League Prospect List#4 Brett Lawrie#9 Cody Scarpetta#14 Wily PeraltaHere's<a href="http://www.baseballamerica.com/today/prospects/rankings/league-top-20-pros.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports