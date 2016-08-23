RSS

Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Expresso 29 Comments

WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more

Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM News Features

I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more

Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Taking Liberties

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more

Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Expresso

For years, fair-minded radio listeners have complained about right-wing talkers’ near monopoly on Milwaukee’s airwaves.Listeners were frustrated that their calls weren’t taken; that candidates, elected officials more

Nov 27, 2012 10:10 PM News Features

Aug 5, 2011 4:29 PM Daily Dose

This morning the Riverside Theater announced that as part of Justin Vernon's roll as the honorary chair of this year's AIDS Walk Wisconsin, his band Bon Iver will headline a concert at the venue following the walk on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. .. more

Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

In Tandem Theatre began its penultimate show of the season last night as the Tenth Street Theatre opened its doors for Old Wicked Songsa drama about an American student being taught music in contemporary Vienna. It’s a pleasure to see the inter.. more

Mar 6, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

It’s a time of upheaval and uncertainty: the values of recent years have been exposed as without value, debt is no longer cool and consequence free, our captains of finance are crooks, our polished philanthropists are arrogant chiselers. Headline.. more

Dec 20, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

As right-wing talk-show hosts see their political power waning in America,they are worrie What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

When does a negative politicalcampaign cross the line into inciting a mob? Are politician What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

The state Supreme Court decided last week that“a person selling a home can look the (To read more local blogs, go to blognetwork.expressmilwaukee.com.) ,Expresso more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Shepherd’s ,News Features more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

I normally don't have too much nice to say about the Smoking Gun, the online investigative reporting source that mostly just prints embarassing mugshots and harasses the usual celebrity whipping boys, but the site's article yesterday on how a jail.. more

Mar 27, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The divide between ’90s alt-rock and alt-country was never a particularly contentio The Devil You Know ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Happy B-Day: Despite many citywidesto,Boris + Doris on the town more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

According to @TimberRattlers, Three members of this year's team were named Top 20 Midwest League Prospect List#4 Brett Lawrie#9 Cody Scarpetta#14 Wily PeraltaHere's<a href="http://www.baseballamerica.com/today/prospects/rankings/league-top-20-pros.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

