Www.Expressmilwaukee.Com

The R.E.M. That Never Fully Was
In anticipation of summer, Muzzle of Bees posted a clip of R.E.M.'s "Nightswimming," a heavenly track from the band's 1992 masterwork Automatic for the People, an oddity in the band's canyon now seen as a precursor to the current chamber-folk move.. more
Apr 8, 2009
Very British, Indeed
Veteran British actor Albert Finney is magnificent in “A Rather English Marriage” (1999). For the award-winning UK television drama (out now on DVD), Finney plays Squadron Leader Reggie Conyngham-Jervis, an upper-class Englishman of ponderous and.. more
Apr 8, 2009
Carte Blanche's CABARET
March was a busy month. With some 16 shows opening in April, next month isn’t looking any less busy. Working my way through the schedule, I realize that I’m going to be excessively busy this month. Suffice it to say, the people actually putting on.. more
Apr 1, 2009
Great Lake Swimmers Channel R.E.M. on "Lost Channels"
There's something disingenuous about the modern indie-folk scene, a movement dominated primarily by young city dwellers who grow (fashionable) beards, don (stylishly trim) flannel and hang out in the woods on the weekends (between touring cities)... more
Mar 31, 2009
Where's the Money, Annie?
You know, I hate to target people personally, but ASA-backed MPS candidate Annie Woodward released a pretty unhinged press release attacking my blog post on her campaign finance report. Im not going to rehash Annies criti.. more
Mar 31, 2009
Golden Music
Erich Wolfgang Korngold was one of the stellar names in movie music during Hollywood’s Golden Age. Those were the years before producers slapped a few pop oldies onto the soundtrack and called it musical direction. In the 1930s and ‘40s studio or.. more
Mar 31, 2009
Overthinking Things
While it IS possible to over-think things, sooner or later the final draft of a theatre review has to be submitted for publication and invariably that means that I don’t feel obligated to think about a show for much longer. This is not to say tha.. more
Mar 30, 2009
Camera Obscura's Unsmiling Leader
Tracyanne Campbell's small, melancholy vocals are so dwarfed by the bright, '60s-fixated orchestral arrangements on Camera Obscura's records that it's easy to underestimate her role in the band. In concert, though, she's the clear leader of the gr.. more
Mar 21, 2009
Jessie Vetter wins Patty Kaz Award!
The story is here on the Badgers' website and includes a photo gallery.From the story:Vetter has had an illustrious career at Wisconsin that includes multiple NCAA records and nearly every UW goaltender record. Along with her individual accomplis.. more
Mar 21, 2009
Poet's Monday
Performance Poetry in Milwaukee has always had a relatively small following. Performance poetry ANYWHERE has always had a relatively small following. Every now and then, though, there’s a certain style that rises to prominence and gets noticed by .. more
Mar 16, 2009
In Tandem Hosts Robert Schumann
Easily the best show currently running in Milwaukee, In Tandem Theatre's Old Wicked Songs is a brilliantly delivered piece of comic drama. The show features excellent performances by Richard Carsey and Chase Stoeger as accompanied by piano. Cars.. more
Mar 15, 2009
Badger Men defeat MN State 4-2, advance to WCHA Final Five
After last night's bombarding 7-1 victory, tonight's 4-2 win seemed like a grinder. Yet, aside from a late-game barrage, it felt like the Badgers had control of the entire match. Midway through the final period, the announcers on my broadcast comm.. more
Mar 15, 2009
Badger Women headed to Frozen Four
The Badger women's hockey team will be headed to their fourth straight Frozen Four starting next Friday in Boston after a dominating quarterfinal victory over Dartmouth today.Afterward, the Dartmouth coach seemed a little stunned:“Wow, Wisconsin i.. more
Mar 15, 2009
The Gentlemen's Hour on local PBS
Tyler Kroll of The Gentlemen’s Hour recently told me that the offbeat Milwaukee-based sketch comedy group will be appearing on local television. And you don’t even need cable or dish TV to be able to see them. When he told me where and when to.. more
Mar 14, 2009
Cheap Album Round-Up: RIP Atomic Edition
Mar 14, 2009
Pitchfork Festival Announces Headliners
The Pitchfork Music Festival (July 17-19, Chicago's Union Park) has announced this year's first batch of headliners, and they're pretty impressive: Friday Built to Spill The Jesus Lizard Yo La Tengo Tortoise Satur.. more
Mar 6, 2009
In Tandem's Cast of 3 for Old, Wicked Songs.
In Tandem Theatre began its penultimate show of the season last night as the Tenth Street Theatre opened its doors for Old Wicked Songsa drama about an American student being taught music in contemporary Vienna. It’s a pleasure to see the inter.. more
Mar 6, 2009
Interview: Richard Knight @ WPCA
Milwaukee's Richard Knight has been producing art for over 25 years. This Indiana University MFA graduate concentrates on abstracts developed from objects he often constructs that form his drawings, and afterwards his paintings, which vary.. more
Mar 6, 2009
A Conversation with Jonathan Kozol, Continued
More from my discussion with educator and activist Jonathan Kozol, wholl be speaking on Monday, March 9, at the UW-Milwaukee Union. (For more information, go to www.unionprogramming.uwm.edu or call 229-4201.) Kozol is dismayed by the lack of.. more
Mar 5, 2009
Syleena Johnson @ Club 618 Tonight
I'm not sure how this slid below my radar, but one of my favorite contemporary R&B singers, Syleena Johnson, is in town tonight for a 9 p.m. concert at Club 618 (618. N. Water St.) Tickets are $20, or $50 for the VIP treatment. Johnson's first .. more
Mar 5, 2009