The X-Cleavers

A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Music Feature

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

Carter Hunnicutt played on X-Cleavers’ albums but never issued a recording under his own name until now. more

May 17, 2016 2:46 PM Local Music

I don't suppose the X-Cleavers were giving much thought to the future the evening they debuted at a warehouse loft party on the near South Side. It was 1979 and the garagey-sounding band already had a '60s pop edge, placing them somewhere n... more

Jul 15, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

