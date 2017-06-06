The X-Cleavers
A Look Back at the Locust Street Festivals of Yesteryear
A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Carter Hunnicutt’s ‘Dangerous World’
Carter Hunnicutt played on X-Cleavers’ albums but never issued a recording under his own name until now. more
May 17, 2016 2:46 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Unforgettable Terry Tanger
I don't suppose the X-Cleavers were giving much thought to the future the evening they debuted at a warehouse loft party on the near South Side. It was 1979 and the garagey-sounding band already had a '60s pop edge, placing them somewhere n... more
Jul 15, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments