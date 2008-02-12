RSS

Xander Marro

Berlin International Film Festival - Day 5 2/11/2008 In a banner day for the festival, featuring premieres of new work from several well known international filmmakers, the best film I saw was one that premiered elsewhere, Cannes in '07. German .. more

Feb 12, 2008 5:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage508.jpe

Rhode Island feminist artist Xander Marro doesn't have much interestin painting on a trad Guys on Ice ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage402.jpe

The Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery debuts its latest exhibit thisweekend, "Tucker N after ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES