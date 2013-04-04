Yeasayer
Lewis Black Announces Summerfest's Impressive 2013 Side-Stage Lineup
Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chu.. more
Apr 4, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Yeasayer's Odd Blood is Incredible
In December, Stereogum ran an odd mea culpa. Having played up Yeasayer’s sophomore effort Odd Blood as one of 2010’s most anticipated albums, they walked back that endorsement in an early, first-listen review of the record that could barely concea.. more
Feb 5, 2010 7:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Pabst Mansion
For many, the color photography by E.C. Landry for The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion
Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Sister Hazel
Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with "All for You,"
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
A Couple Quick Words on Pigbag
We last heard this conversation a couple years ago, when !!!-styled dance-punk was in vogue, but with the rise of worldly, tribal-leaning indie bands like Yeasayer and Gang Gang Dance, both of which come through Milwaukee in the next week, it's ti.. more
Oct 29, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music