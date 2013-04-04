RSS

Yeasayer

louis black.jpg.jpe

Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chu.. more

Apr 4, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage4873.jpe

In December, Stereogum ran an odd mea culpa. Having played up Yeasayer’s sophomore effort Odd Blood as one of 2010’s most anticipated albums, they walked back that endorsement in an early, first-listen review of the record that could barely concea.. more

Feb 5, 2010 7:16 PM On Music

blogimage9158.jpe

For many, the color photography by E.C. Landryfor The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An The Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion:An ,Books more

Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4873.jpe

Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with “All for You,” a Drift ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage1843.jpe

We last heard this conversation a couple years ago, when !!!-styled dance-punk was in vogue, but with the rise of worldly, tribal-leaning indie bands like Yeasayer and Gang Gang Dance, both of which come through Milwaukee in the next week, it's ti.. more

Oct 29, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES