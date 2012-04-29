Yella
Big Plant Little Stage
Carte Blanche Studios' tiny space has been home to quite a few musicals since it opened. The intimacy of the tiny studio theatre space has the effect of amplifying the real emotions of musical theatre in often unexpected ways. In the case of Car.. more
Apr 29, 2012 3:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mark Chatterley's Award Winning Contemporary Sculpture
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Apr 27, 2012 3:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Behold Art & Censorship On Spring Gallery Night
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Apr 23, 2012 8:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Yella
The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new life for herself in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A bu... more
Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yella
The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new life for herself in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A bu... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yella
The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new start in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A business exec... more
Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee