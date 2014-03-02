Yes Men Fix The World
Zero: A Cyberpunk Elementary School Play
Highland Community School has recently announced what sounds like a staggeringly ambitious project for a school play. Zero is a cyberpunk-themed original show that Highland will be staging for a couple of performances in late March. The story i.. more
Mar 2, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stephen Malkmus Wrote a Song about Brandon Jennings
Jan 13, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Yes Men Fix The World
The rabble-rousing anti-World Trade Organization group Yes Men first brought their Michael Moore-styled exploits to the big screen in 2003, and given the financial fallout of the past two or three years, the time certainly seemed more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yes Men Fix The World
The rabble-rousing anti-World Trade Organization group Yes Men first brought their Michale Moore-styled exploits to the big screen in 2003, and given the financial fallout of the past two or three years, the time certainly seemed more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee