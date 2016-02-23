RSS

Yip Harburg

artpreview_aaronharburg_upaf.jpg.jpe

Despite economic uncertainty, turbulent markets and stagnant wages, the United Performing Arts Fund has defied expectations. UPAF’s 2016 campaign launch begins Tuesday, March 1 with an inaugural reception at the Pfister Hotel’s Grand Ballro... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:45 PM Visual Arts

ihatehollywood_thesoundofoz.jpg.jpe

Likemany of us, Ryan Jay was enchanted by The Wizard of Oz in childhood, back whenthe 1939 classic was an annual visitor on broadcast television. But for Jay,fascination inched close to obsession as he filled his room with toys, books,collecti.. more

Apr 1, 2015 3:15 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

blogimage11454.jpe

When you’re the three guys in Rush—the same three guys who have been in Rush since 1974—you can call your current North American trek the “Time Machine Tour.” This “evening with Rush” will feature the band’s more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES