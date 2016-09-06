RSS

Yo-Yo Ma And The Silk Road Ensem

yoyoma.jpg.jpe

Sing Me Home is Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble’s best-yet cultural convergence and is a companion album to Music of Strangers, a documentary of Ma’s pan-cultural troubadours by Oscar- and Emmy-winning director Morgan Neville. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:00 PM Album Reviews

sexpress mr.widea.jpg.jpe

This time on the Sexpress Podcast- Advice on how to maintain a long distance relationship, and whether to drop a martial arts night class.  Plus, figure out why Liz says "I'm gonna give the worst advice ever."  Want to have one of your relation.. more

Aug 5, 2015 4:03 PM , Sexpress

blogimage11929.jpe

Celebrity cellist Yo-Yo Ma returns to the Pabst Theater tonight with his Silk Road Ensemble, a project that draws on Ma’s own background as a Chinese-American and fuses the sounds oof Eastern and Western classical music together. more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES