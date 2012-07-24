Yost
Is Roenicke to blame?
Let me preface this by saying that I despised Ned Yost and thought Ken Macha was a clown, so it's going to take a lot for me to really dislike Ron Roenicke. He's just so superior to anything I've experienced in my short seven years as a Brewers fa.. more
Jul 24, 2012 3:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Playing Monopoly With America's Health
© 2009 Creators.com. ,News Features more
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Early August Jinx?
So the whole situation Tuesday night (Aug. 4) was weird enough all on it’s own.But what if I told you that it happened exactly a year to the day after the <a href="http://mlb.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080805&content_id=3255585&vkey=ne.. more
Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Fleet Foxes @ The Pabst Theater
Seattle's folk-rock quintet Fleet Foxes deserve all the critical praise and superlatives lavished on them in the short time since the June release of their self-titled debut album. As has be,Concert Reviews more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Mark A called for Yost's head
SI.com is reporting that Mark Attanasio alone pulled the trigger on firing Ned Yost:Firing line: Sources say Attanasio made call to can YostBrewers owner Mark Attanasio, not general manager Doug Melvin, is the one who made the call to can mana.. more
Oct 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
I'm not the only one excited.
Brew Crew Ball has embraced the Ned-less Brewers with fervor. Check out the poll on the right hand side there. Also, notice the title at the very top in the Window Bar. more
Sep 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Yost Speaks
Ned's comments to the media today did nothing but raise more questions about the whole firing situation. MarkA. had said that he asked Ned for reasons and solutions for the mostrecent slide and when Ned had none, he was dismissed. Today.. more
Sep 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Player reactions
One of the most interesting storylines to come out of the firing is the reaction of the players and the insight it's giving us into how the dugout has been. The quotes come from this story on Brewers.com JJ Hardy, for instance, said it took h.. more
Sep 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ding dong the Ned is dead
The prayers of many Brewer fans were answered a few minutes ago when the story broke that the Brewers fired manager Ned Yost and promoted third base coach Dale Sveum to interim manger. Ted Simmons, who had been the bench coach, was moved to an "ad.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Poor Ned
One is a screen cap of the Brewers homepage announcing the firing, the other is the email that was sent to those of us on the Brewers mailing list. Both aren't exactly the most attractive pictures of Ned. I also enjoy the oh-so-tactful headline of.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Collapse?
Is this the beginning of the end?It's so hard to stay positive and not think that this is the Brewers completely blowing it.I know, I know. It's just a couple of games, step off the ledge, etc...But when our manager continues to do things like bat.. more
Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Too much use of CC?
Last night CC Sabathia threw 130 pitches and a complete game and a lot of the Brewer faithful are wondering if Ned Yost is pounding CC into the ground. It's been said that Sabathia should signs of being tired in last year's postseason. He.. more
Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dugout scuffle
While I do agree that fighting in the dugout is ridiculous and I do think that Prince needs to not go after a starting pitcher, I think people are severly overreacting to this situation in terms of blaming Prince for being hot-headed and having a .. more
Aug 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers complaints
I wrote this yesterday and forgot to post it, so the stat's don't include yesterday's game... This series has been the most frustrating of the season (Or maybe tied with the Boston series). I think they're very similar series. Our defense.. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Last night
Our cable didn't get back to us til the 3rd inning and Sheets was done by the 6th, so I'll admit I couldn't stomach watching a lot of last night. I'm trying to stay super detached because I remember how heartwrenching each loss was earlier in the .. more
Jul 30, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Leadoff spot
With Rickie Weeks on the DL, Ned Yost made the move to put Corey Hart in the leadoff spot starting last week Tuesday, June 10th.That move didn't even last a week, as last night's leadoff batter was Craig Counsell.Corey got exactly 5 games to test .. more
Jun 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers in extra innings Saturday night
This weekend the boyfriend and I were in the left field bleachers for Saturday night's extra inning heartbreaker. That game was by far the most fun I've ever had at a loss. The crowd was a sellout, the visiting Minnesota fans were kn.. more
Jun 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Blog reports through unconfirmed source that Ned is getting fire
Source: Ned Yost to be relieved of his duties MondayWhile BadgerBlogger can not independently confirm this, sources close to the Milwaukee Brewers organization tell BadgerBlogger late this evening, in the midst of another horrid road trip, and on .. more
May 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
On Ned Yost
A lot of fans think that Ned Yost is an awful manager and while I sometimes agree, I think I dislike him for a different reason. I feel that Ned's ego and pride tend to get in the way of his making good decisions. I think he's too stubborn and he'.. more
Apr 24, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Never and Always
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? And I don’t know about you, but I’mhaving one heck of a hard time believing it’s already the,Art for Art's Sake more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake