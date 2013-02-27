Youngblood Theatre Company
A Glimpse of What Milwaukee Theater Can Be
Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's more
Feb 27, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Youngblood Theatre Actor Badly Injured, Production Canceled
The Youngblood Theatre Company today announced it is canceling its production of its new drama Red Light Winter after actor and Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss was badly attacked this weekend. Voss is in critical condition, the company say.. more
Jan 25, 2010 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Theatre Company to Open Three Shows Next Month
Just when I thought I had a handle on the summer theatre season, a new company announces a three-show summer season . . . with all three shows starting up NEXT MONTH. There’s very little into available about Youngblood . . . at least so far ... more
Jun 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Anatomy and Algebra
Last week I moderated a panel at UW-Milwaukee as part of the campus' observation of World Laura Anne Stuart owns the Tool Shed, an erotic boutique on Milwaukee's East Side. She has ,SEXPress more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
Cyber Monday: The New Black Friday?
Stores opened their doors as early as midnight on Thursday- before the Thanksgiving leftovers were cold-hoping to give,News more
Cultural Fragments
Unconventional but fascinating displays at the John Michael Kohler Arts Cente Search for Understanding ,Art more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Red Light Winter On The Horizon
Youngblood Theatre mentioned on Facebook this past Thursday that it was beginning rehearsals for its January show Red Light Winter. Written by Adam Rapp, the play is about a pair of young, American guys who share a “window prostitute,” in Amster.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater