RSS

Youthhaiti

jekyll.jpg.jpe

RobertLouis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is formedfrom a very potent premise. There’s all kinds of room in it for interestingsymbolism and allegory. It’s kind of surprising that the 1886 novella isn’tused more often as the.. more

Oct 11, 2014 9:06 AM Theater

warhol-new.jpg.jpe

Tyler Friedman: “TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century” by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a.. more

Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Visual Arts

blogimage10799.jpe

Long before an earthquake devastated sections of Haiti in January, the island nation struggled to provide basic services to its citizens. That’s why Milwaukee nurse Gigi Pomerantz founded Youthaiti, an organization devoted to installing eco... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it... more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES