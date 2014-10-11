Youthhaiti
Jekyll & Hyde at the Village Playhouse
RobertLouis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is formedfrom a very potent premise. There's all kinds of room in it for interestingsymbolism and allegory. It's kind of surprising that the 1886 novella isn'tused more often as the..
Oct 11, 2014 9:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Interview with Molly Dubin on Andy Warhol's "Ten Portraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century"
Tyler Friedman: "TenPortraits of Jews of the Twentieth Century" by Andy Warhol is not the gatheringof assorted portraits; rather, it was conceived of as a sort of suite. It wascommissioned as a body of works. I thought we should begin with a..
Dec 16, 2013 7:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Rebuilding Haiti With Help From Milwaukee
Long before an earthquake devastated sections of Haiti in January, the island nation struggled to provide basic services to its citizens. That's why Milwaukee nurse Gigi Pomerantz founded Youthaiti, an organization devoted to installing eco...
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Think Local, Buy Local, Live Local: Our Milwaukee, an alliance supporting locally owned firms, pooled resources to hold a daylong fund-raiser for Haiti. Up to 1,000 supporters of the cause poured in to Lakefront Brewery to bid on auction it...
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE