Zach Galifianakis

Film Clips 10.20
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, adapted from a prolific series of novels by Lee Child, is a sequel in which itinerant, retired military cop Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) is arrested for murdering a trooper who was once under his command. When othe... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 9.29
For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 18
Based on the first of three young adult novels by Veronica Roth, this futuristic saga centers on teenager Beatrice Prior (Shailene Woodley). She and all other 16-year-olds must undergo a grueling test to determine each teen’s place within s... more
Mar 19, 2014 1:27 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: May 22
Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more
May 21, 2013 8:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Campaign
Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews