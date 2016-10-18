Zach Galifianakis

RSS

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, adapted from a prolific series of novels by Lee Child, is a sequel in which itinerant, retired military cop Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) is arrested for murdering a trooper who was once under his command. When othe... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:16 PM Film Clips

For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Film Clips

Based on the first of three young adult novels by Veronica Roth, this futuristic saga centers on teenager Beatrice Prior (Shailene Woodley). She and all other 16-year-olds must undergo a grueling test to determine each teen’s place within s... more

Mar 19, 2014 1:27 AM Film Clips

Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more

May 21, 2013 8:48 PM Film Clips

Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

