Zappa Plays Zappa
‘Food Fright’ Halloween Party Comes to Lakefront Brewery
Halloween is one of those times of the year when even yourmost reclusive friends will be asking about your weekend plans. With noshortage of happenings in town, it can be hard to choose which party is yourbest bet.The third annual Food Fri.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Zappa Plays Zappa @ The Pabst Theater
“Thanks, I’m just a few years older than this album,” Dweezil Zappa replied onstage when a fan wished him a belated happy birthday Sunday night. His group, Zappa Plays Zappa, then played his f,Concert Reviews more
Like Father, Like Son: Zappa Plays ‘Roxy & Elsewhere’
Dweezil Zappa and his siblings Moon, Ahmet and Diva grew up under the roof of their father, the famous, eccentric and genius musician Frank Zappa. Along with their mother Gail, the Zappa clan was sometimes more
Italian Holiday
To watch A Summer in Genoa (2008) is to understand why Colin Firth was ideally cast in his Oscar-winning role as George VI in The King's Speech. He plays Joe, a British expatriate professor in Chicago whose wife (Hope Davis) is killed in a car .. more
Zappa Plays Zappa
Dweezil Zappa has been playing guitar for much of his life, but of his many, scattered musical projects, he’s found the most success fronting Zappa Plays Zappa, a rotating tribute band paying homage to his legendary father, Frank more
Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa (8/22)
Prog-Metal, Power-House, Dream Theater joins forces with the outstanding musicianship and legendary songs of Zappa Plays Zappa. Dream Theater & Zappa Plays Zappa will perform at the River,Promotions more
