Zelazo Center
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Four Nations from Early Music Now
The Four Nations Ensemble, Early Music Now’s current artists in residence, brings the music of Jean-Philippe Rameau, Jean-Marie LeClair, François Couperin and Louis-Nicolas Clérambault to stage for the one-night-only show The Paris of LeCla... more
Apr 10, 2014 4:53 PM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
Early Music from Around the World
Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more
Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Biographical Post-Prison Drama With The Castle
It'€™s all too easy to picture the US prison population as a big homogenous mass of people living in identical cells all over the country. In fact, the US prison population is a lot more complicated than that. Itâ€™s a large, bewilderingly comp.. more
Apr 9, 2011 4:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
All About Almodovar
Pedro Almovodar’s films are latticed with multiple meanings, but of what exactly? A new essay collection, AllAbout Almodovar: A Passion for Cinema (published by University of Minnesota Press), examines the Spanish director from more than a dozen.. more
Jul 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Broadway Back-Stories
Off the Wall Theatre opted for a casual, lounge atmosphere for its spring fund-raising pro Broadway Gold ,Theater more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Music In Black and White
%uFFFD%uFFFD In an exchange both choral and cultural, the mostly white Milwaukee Choristers will partner with Detroit's predominantly African-American Brazeal Dennard Chorale to premiere choral settings ,A&E Feature more
Oct 9, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Golda A&E Feature