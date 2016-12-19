Zoe Schwartz
One Last Punch From Off the Wall’s ‘Holiday Punch’
Off the Wall Theatre stages Dale Gutzman’s final Holiday Punch variety show this month. more
Dec 19, 2016 10:54 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Hell is Other People’
Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
No Exit for Off The Wall
Jean Paul Sartre’s No Exit is an existentialist classic. Three people are locked in a room together for all of eternity. The vision of hell from 1944 is a disturbing now as it’s ever been. No iPhone. No Facebook. No wi-fi. Just three other.. more
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Boulevard Theatre's Israeli Immigrant Comedy
The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more
Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Midwest Premiere of ‘Handle With Care’
Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A 20th-Century Witch Hunt
Arthur Miller’s classic 'The Crucible' was performed at UW-Milwaukee’s Mainstage Theatre. more
May 5, 2015 9:59 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Timeless Battle of the Sexes
Two and half millennia ago, the comic Greek playwright Aristophanes questioned the lengths to which men will go for sex, and the resulting play remains hilarious and pertinent today. Lysistrata more
Nov 26, 2014 12:19 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Pink Banana’s Study in Imperfection
Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The latest in the company’s many shorts programs is populated with characters whose relationships may be at an end. One Acts 2014: The more
Jun 10, 2014 11:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hashtag Theater
“Hashtag Mayhem” is a well-paced program of theatrical shorts placed in the intimacy of the Alchemist Theatre by actor/playwright Jeffrey James Ircink. Six different stories move across the stage quite gracefully in two hours more
Mar 27, 2013 2:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Peggy James
Playing guitar while singing in a soft, emotionally resonant voice, Milwaukee’s Peggy James adds her own touches to a familiar niche. Her music flits between rockabilly, alt-country, vintage R&B, blues and adult contemporary influences. Tha... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments