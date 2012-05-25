Zombie Con X
Music from the Borderlands
<p> The Silk Road was the ancient trade route from China through the Caucasus in the era when caravans carried commerce and culture across the world. <em>The Music of Central Asia Vol. 10</em> (released by Smithsonian Folkways) is the latest in a.. more
May 25, 2012 12:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Desire Is Death With The World's Stage
Things appear ton e getting lined-up for quite a lot of Shakespeare this summer in various attractive places around greater Milwaukee. The new show by World's Stage Theatre joins a summer with two outdoor Shakespeare stagings this summer. Hos.. more
May 24, 2012 11:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Zombie Con X
Although vampires have enjoyed a recent resurgence, zombies remain the Facebook generation’s monster of choice. They’ll be celebrated in all their brain-eating glory at this Saturday and Sunday horror film convention, which will feature a s... more
Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Zombie Con X
Although vampires have enjoyed a recent resurgence, zombies remain the Facebook generation’s monster of choice. They’ll be celebrated in all their brain-eating glory at this Saturday and Sunday horror film convention, which will feature a s... more
Oct 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee