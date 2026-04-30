Brew City Buzz, Evens Happening April 30-May 5

× Expand Photo via University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration at UWM Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Thursday April 30

ArchWell Health WJMR Remote Broadcast

Serrita Valmond from Milwaukee's adult soul FM station and comedian Marlin Hill co-host this free 11 a.m.-1 p.m. grand opening of ArchWell's W. Layton Ave. location with branded swag, great food, live music, giveaways and introductions to staff of the healthcare provider for adults 60+ with Medicare Plan (Part C). WJMR's announcement for the event may be found at tinyurl.com/995u753b.

Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration at UW-Milwaukee Student Union

Food, activities, performances, vendors and more associated with the campus' AAPI population combine for the party going from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. More about the event being presented by UWM's Southeast Asian American Student Center and the university's Sociocultural Programming department may be learned through tinyurl.com/2tjfmmu7.

Improv: The Movie featuring Rivertown at the Interchange Theater Cooperative

The comedic improvisers at Interchange always seen to have fresh conceits and concepts. Tonight, it's the small stage equivalent to a big screen movie; being improv, however, there's no script. Intrigued? Obtain a ticket for the two-hour 7:30 p.m. show at tinyurl.com/4fpmhjp5.

UW-Milwaukee's Center for 21st Century Studies Human Club's Little Free Library Walking Tour

This free, hour-long walk around campus neighborhoods and visits to ubiquitous book depositories features interaction with Free Litle Library volunteers discussing how they set up their sites and their motivation for doing so. Walkers are encouraged to bring a book or two to donate during the 5 p.m. jaunt. Meet at Student union E153. Find out more via tinyurl.com/f857jwew.

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Friday May 1

Safe & Sounds' Good to Game

Bring your own family-friendly board game (no gambling nor mature themes) or pick one from the event organizers' collection. And play. The three-hour event is that simple. Stay for the whole time, and you'll be gaming from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at W. Brooklyn Place. And you won't be spending anything either. Register interest in this monthly game time via tinyurl.com/mryjdvds.

Classical Guitar Performance at Gallery 218

To complement its current exhibition of regional artists, the E. Buffalo St. art space will host Thatcher Harrison strumming and plucking his strings at 5:30 p.m. The next night at 6 p.m., the guitar duo of Osvaldo Gold and Eliza Balmuth will play for the gallery's visitors. Check out the venue's website when you land at gallery218.com/.

Daft Disko at The Argo

House and disco from French artists will be spun for adult dancers' pleasure at the Whitefish Bay venue tonight, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and starting in earnest at 8 p.m. A dollar from each admission benefits a fund to assist local artists' mental health and wellbeing. Gain admittance by way of tinyurl.com/57p75srp.

Saturday May 2

Racine Heritage Museum Bohemian Schoolhouse Open House Spring Festival

This apparently free day of recess games, flower planting, rock painting, treats, music and experiencing what school was like in 1880s Wisconsin will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the museum's own schoolhouse at the corner of 5 Mile Road and WI Highway 31. Find out a bit more about it by reading on tinyurl.com/mr98zwdz.

Day Drinks & Handmade Things at Station 1846

The Buzz is at a loss to find exactly what handmade items will be sold, but a craft market at a bar has potential to be fun. Station 1846's five-hour take on this seasonal variety of pop-up starts at 10 a.m. Check the Station's website here: tinyurl.com/2fp9hyfj.

Undisciplined Workshop Analog Art Sanctuary at Milwaukee Central Library East View Conference Room

Come and draw without smartphones nor other electronic distractions. The library provides the supplies for the ensuing creativity, and if you're wearing headphones, they shouldn't be heard by anyone else. If that's not already a satisfactory explanation of this free 90-minute artists' retreat at 10:30 a.m. for artists ages 14+, more may be gleaned from eventbrite.com/e/undisciplined-workshop-003-tickets-1987555480947 .

PRISM Economic Development Corporation's “It’s a Spring Thing!” Family and Community Resource Fair at Embassy Center MKE Church

This free 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. event sounds fun but will seriously offer health screenings, prenatal care, baby food preparation, and haircut, diaper, baby wipe and grocery giveaways. Also provided? Live gospel music, raffles for registered attendees, healthy lunch, an infant nursey, and kids' bounce house and facepainting, Doors open for it at the N. Sherman Ave. church at 10:30 a.m.

Ste Martean No Clucks Vegan Pop-Up at X-Ray Arcade

The Chicago animal-free caterers come north to proffer protein for which no fowl met foul ends. Dine inside the Cudahy concert venue or take it out to eat elsewhere. The feed goes 11 a.m.-3 p.m., but advance orders are recommended. Order in advance and learn more when you go to tinyurl.com/3ndv6dyv,

“Become a Friend of Wisconsin State Parks” Lakefront Brewery Promotion

The craft beer producers' friendliness to nature spaces is evidenced is the sale of a limited-edition growler benefitting Wisconsin's park system. It debuts today and will be available all summer only at Lakefront's beer hall. Friends of Wisconsin State Parks reps will visit 5-7 p.m., and fried s'mores cheese cords will be available. More at tinyurl.com/yr2f365n.

Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate

The arts hotel doubtless isn't the only place in town to celebrate the first horse race of the Triple Crown. But here there will be best hat and best dressed contests, and every mint julep purchase earns its buyer a raffle ticket for a drawing for multiple prizes The free adult equine- and Southern-themed fete commences at 1 p.m., with more about it found via www.saintkatearts.com/events/derby-day-at-saint-kate.

Kat's Country Kickers Cinco de Mayo Line Dance Party at New Berlin VFW Hall

Country line dancing lives in New Berlin. That a night of boot scootin' coincides with a Mexican holiday is sufficient reason to serve tacos and tequila, proceeds of which benefit the local Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter (likewise raffle basket tickets). The night starts with an hour of dance lessons at 7 p.m. and continues to 11 p.m. Tickets may be had from tinyurl.com/5cpx9jud.

Dance Commandr's Post Modern Sleaze: An Indie Video Dance Party at Mad Planet

Expect some sonic overlap with the previous evening's Argo event. Also anticipate more early 21st century dance punk, electroclash, and other clubby sounds tonight at the E. Center St. dance club from 8 p.m. to bar time. Want to know more? Try tinyurl.com/4633u9nj.

Sunday May 3

Bird-a-thon for Birders with Vision Loss at Wehr Nature Center

For good reason “birdwatching” has become “birding.” This event in Franklin, held today and tomorrow from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. as part of an international event, allows blind and low-vision bird lovers to observe winged creatures audibly. For further details, it may be worth a try to direct your attention to www.wehrnaturecenter.com.

Falcon Flea at Falcon Bowl's Falcon Hall

The E. Clarke St. keggler is holding a flea market, where admission is free. A curated assortment of small business goods and handmade and vintage art from over 20 vendors will be on offer, with a DJ playing tunes, too. More about the 11 a.m-5 p.m. affair may be found by way of tinyurl.com/yd86ddvk.

53212 Marketplace Mother's Day Edition

The triple locations of Amorphic Beer, Gathering Place Brewing Company and Home Again furnishings and fabric store host Riverworks Development Corp's 12-5 p.m. sale of unique and local goods with a mind toward the forthcoming maternal holiday, but good for any occasion. Specialty foods, plants, jewelry, art, candles, clothing, accessories and more will be available.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center May Market

Yes, it's another arts and crafts sale; Schlitz's variation on the theme includes free wine samples for adults and access to the facility's full trail network, wending through wetland, prairie, forest and lakeshore terrain. Learn more about the 1-5 p.m. Bazaar when you take your cursor to tinyurl.com/y38uh32t,

Monday May 4

Quizmaster's Star Wars Trivia at MobCraft Beer and Ope Brewing Co.

If you don't recognize the appropriateness of the date for this test of knowledge about the enduring space fantasy franchise, this trivia night's probably not for you. Readers deep into Lucasfilms' lore, however, may want to avail themselves to the Milwaukee and West Allis craft breweries' 7-9 p.m. brain drains. More about the events may be learned from tinyurl.com/2whe9xdt.

Tuesday May 5

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and American National Security at Cudahy Family Library

If the Buzz awarded a Headiest Event of the Week prize, this would qualify. University of Wisconsin–Madison Director of National Security Initiatives Dave Schroeder will discuss AI and its use in national and cyber security. Schroeder has credentials aplenty to know of what he speaks, and more about his free 6:30 p.m. talk can be had by heading to tinyurl.com/2ueu9cxh.

Wednesday May 6

Retzer Nature Center Outdoor Classroom: Warblers and What Not

Fledgling ornithologists ages 4-12, and the adults responsible for then, are welcomer to the Waukesha preserve to explore Retzer's trails and learn about warbling birds and what makes them unique. Reservations for the 60-minute session starting at 10 a.m. may be made upon reaching tinyurl.com/2z5xw535.