Brew City Buzz, Evens Happening June 11-17, 2026

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Thursday June 11

Art in Nature at Retzer Nature Center

Kids ages 6-15 will craft, sketch and paint, inspired by the flora and fauna about them at the Waukesha preserve for an hour, starting 9 a.m. All the supplies for the youngster in your life are included in the session. Make reservations at: tinyurl.com/5c757hd9.

Honorary Street Naming of East Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee for Cecilia “The Queen” Gilbert at Cathedral Square's Southwest Corner

The late gregarious, well-connected lady who worked in a variety of positions for city and county government will be paid tribute by being the latest late Milwaukeean for whom a public throughfare is named. The 5 p.m. ceremony includes remarks by a few local luminaries. More details are available from cathedralsquarefriends.org.

“We the People: Milwaukee Stories of Immigration, Citizenship, and Community” Opening at Milwaukee County Historical Society & Museum

This exploration of waves of immigration that helped make Milwaukee the varied city it is today opens with a free 5-7 p.m. affair including cash bar, light appetizers and a 6 p.m. speech. Save a spot for it through tinyurl.com/wmv2bx49, and see more about exhibit here: tinyurl.com/yj7vz3nx.

World Cup Watch Parties

The promotional text for most of these get-togethers doesn't mentions the trademarked name of the global soccer playoffs, but with euphemistic language such as “Summer Soccer Tournament” and “World Fútbol Championship,” it's not difficult to tell those matchups running today through Sunday July 19 are intended.

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Zocalo Food Park

The S. Sixth St. plaza is open for viewing the games from 11 a.m. Multiple big screen TVs will be set up for attendees and coatomers See zocalofoodpark.com.

Miller Time Pub & Grill

The draw here isn't just the soccer running 12-10 p.m. but the availability of a Golden Boot plus-size beer stein with discounted refills. Learn more at tinyurl.com/4pun93e4

Potawatomi Sportsbook at Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

The facility is open Monday-Friday at 2 p.m. for viewing and wagering on the games being shown on Telemundo. Read more about it on tinyurl.com/mtvu7f4t.

Tom's Watch Bar

The three other parties are free, but this Tom's has ticketed tiers for three levels of viewership for each game, including $20-$60 of food and drink credit. For the full rundown, have at tinyurl.com/49pxcx4d

Friday June 12

Milwaukee Art Museum's Lakefront Festival of Art

A three-day pass for this outdoor gallery on the MAM grounds is indeed a bargain for anyone who can make it today, Saturday, and Sunday anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. To see the juried work of 145 artists in various disciples from throughout the U.S., grab a bite, hear some live music, and make some art of your own. Tickets and more info? They're here: tinyurl.com/4dxwkdy3.

Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church's Tosa Greek Fest

Today's the first of three days of Mediterranean food, music, beverages (especially coffee and wine), hospitality, and impressive ecclesiastical architecture, all free to attend and family friendly. Today the fest goes 4-10 p.m. Check tinyurl.com/37sf95zw for the rest of the weekend's hours and activities.

WaterStone Bank's Wauwatosa HartFest

Starting 5 p.m. today and 7:30 a.m. tomorrow, Hart Park is the place for competitive barbecuing, food trucks, pickleball and cornhole tourneys plus several bands. The headliners for that last element of the fest will The Gufs, on stage 8-10 p.m. tomorrow. It's all free, save for whatever you eat and drink and VIP concert upgrades. View details at tinyurl.com/yk7xpzuz.

Acacia Theatre Company Presents Angel Street (Gaslight) at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

The Christian-minded troupe offer a run of the darkly comedic hit play that has been adapted into two movies and added a nasty term to the vernacular vocabulary. Tonight's pay-what-you-can performance starts at 7:30 p.m. See the other times for showings going through Sunday June 28 and get tickets for them when you reach tinyurl.com/5esfeujd.

Saturday June 13

2026 Summer Reading Challenge, Kick-Off Event at Oak Creek Public Library

Unassumingly named though this free event is, there's much for all ages incorporated into this 9 a.m.-4 p.m. promotion. Earning prizes for 15 days of consecutive reading is only the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The library's basic rundown is at tinyurl.com/3ebpsadf, but more fulsome details may be had here: tinyurl.com/mtvkxxva.

Greater Milwaukee Knitting Guild Presents World Wide Knit in Public Day at Cudahy Family Library

You could do this solo anywhere you feel safe with a set of needles and some yarn. But why not be part of a community? And, if you've never knitted, just bring the necessities to do it and ask someone there, on the north side of the library building, in the Ladish Foundation Plaza from 12-4 p.m. It's a free event, and you can learn more about it at tinyurl.com/ym2ztbum.

Haggarty Museum Nohls Fellows Exhibition Opening Reception

The Marquette University art space will host an exhibition of work in multiple media of the five recipients of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists in 2025, leading it off this free, two-hour meet-and-greet at 4 p.m. Further details may be found when your cursor takes you to

“Boogie Down Broadway: A Singalong Dance Party!” at Vivarium

Want to sing and dance along to songs from hit plays on the Great White Way and maybe dress for the part as well to get a prize for your trouble? This is your kind of night, with a singing host, live DJ, lyrics on a giant screen, dance-offs, and lip-sync battles. Doors open at 6 for the 7 p.m. show tunes shindig, for which tickets and further details are available from tinyurl.com/23seuvmy.

split/shift presents tat/tunes 003 at WYMS Radio Milwaukee

The headquarters for the city's public school system's FM signal hosts the promoters' latest mash-up of flash tattoos by Low Rain, coffee and craft cocktails by Discourse Coffee, and house music spun by DJ's GR4V3Z and Caydence. It's all to benefit the arts advocates at Imagine MKE, going 6-10 p.m. Tickets to the 21+ fete may be had by way of tinyurl.com/yfs6hwkr.

Father Figures featuring Palindrome at Interchange Theater Cooperative

Improv comedy troupes aren't often so high concept, but Father Figures do add something of a parental angle ... including dad jokes to their approach. The quartet will share the bill with Palindrome, whose bits expand, contract, and go forward and back again. Obtain admission to the two-hour, 7:30 p.m. show upon reaching tinyurl.com/ypur8xap.

La Gozadera Social MKE's “Back to the Wherehouse” at the Cooperage

It was the Buzz's impression upon first seeing this event's name that it had something to do with the birthplace disco of Chicago house music. But no, it's a Hispanic dance event featuring salsa, bachata and maybe other DJ'd danceable genres for movement and socializing. A beginner dance class is included in the ticket price for the event starting at 9 p.m. Admission and further information may be gleaned once you get to tinyurl.com/5xx3hsds.

Sunday June 14

The Art of Birding at Lynden Sculpture Garden with Poet Chuck Stebelton

Poetry is an artform. Stebelton writes some and is also a Wisconsin Master Naturalist volunteer. So, it makes sense that he would lead this 90-miniute session of gazing at winged critters, learning their histories and more. No experience is needed for the 10 a.m. session, but those with binoculars and field guides are encouraged to bring them. Get tickets and more details at tinyurl.com/287xwz9f.

Mosaic Tile Workshop at Grey House Studio

The Buzz has no idea how much it would cost to by a handmade piece of the likes that can be created at this two-hour session at the Wauwatosa arts and crafts space sems like a good deal considering the inclusion of materials need to make a piece of tile art and the camaraderie that might ensue. Reserve a spot at the 12 p.m. workshop through tinyurl.com/kzk63cje.

Little Sparrow Dance Performance at Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens

Ashley Ray Garcia and Jasmine Uras have choreographed an hour of pieces dealing in memory and how it shapes people's lives. The performance is inspired by and coincides with the Momenti exhibition currently on display at Villa Terrance. Ge a fuller description of Sparrows and tickets to its 2 p.m. showing via tinyurl.com/53vwfrta.

Meet and Greet Playwright Rok Vilcnik at the Btrick House

Theatre Gigante's production of the author's Sakeshvili: The Democratic People's Circus has been delayed from its intended start date earlier this month. But Vilckik's flight from his native Slovenia has not been postponed, so the arts-forward tavern is still hosting him from 2-4 p.m. today for this free event. Learn more about it from theatregigante.org.

Monday June 15

Turning Blu, Green: Battle of the Bartenders Supporting Dominican Center at Pfister Hotel's Blu Lounge

This will be a battle of mixologist mastery between Dominican Center board president elect Julia Wilson, handling booze-free beverages, and 15th District Alderman Russell Staper II taking on the hard stuff. The two-hour battle is free for those 21+ to attend, and 10% of drink sales benefit the Center. Reserve a spot at the 5:30 p.m. function once you get to tinyurl.com/yp38vkwt.

Wednesday June 17

It's Us with Wings: A Bird Puppet Workshop at Art @ Large

Presumed puppeteers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to this free two-hour masterclass incorporating papier-mâché and other sculptural techniques. Participants won't only be building and painting birds but also creating wearable elements for costumes for a bird parade. The creativity commences at 6 p.m., and an RSVP for it may be made at tinyurl.com/4rd5vpms,

OPE! To End Alzheimer’s Comedy Show at the Argo

We end the Buzz week with an event beyond our usual price range. But the cause is good, and the bill is stacked with some of the city's premiere comedians. Charlie Berens may be enough of draw for some, but Chastity Washington, Rachel Mac, and Ryan Mason aren't stand-ups to sleep on either. Get tickets for the 8 p.m. show at tinyurl.com/y8hcswsd