Brew City Buzz: Events Happening April 10-16, 2025

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Makers Market - Facebook Makers Market at Discovery World July 2024 Milwaukee Makers Market at Discovery World.

Thursday April 10

MKE Wine Weekend Opener: Happy Hour at Thelma Carol Wine Merchants

Milwaukee Wine Academy presents a weekend kickoff dedicated to vintners' artistry. The West Virginia Street retailer offers a large selection of wine from African-American producers. Entry is free, though bottles and glasses of Thelma Carol's stock will be available for purchase at the event running from 6-8 p.m.

Friday April 11

Spring Gallery Night

An absolutely gob smacking array of galleries, cafes, pubs and hotels are taking part in this first of 2025’s quarterly feting of local artists, their art and art venues. In the interest of not wanting to slight any of the many worthy participants in tonight's and Saturday’s Gallery Day festivities, the Buzz suggests readers plot their own navigation of the many goings on by studying the event's website here: gallerynightmke.com

“Expression & Enchantment: The Artwork of Yana Movchan” at Lily Pad Gallery West

The imaginative, neo-realist paintings of the Ukraine-born Halifax resident have been likened to Magritte by some writers. Her imaginative works, often incorporating plenty of flowers, portraiture and occasional architecture, are the focus of a free artist reception at the Broadway gallery from 6-9 p.m.

“Degrees Of Focus: Photography and Photographic Mixed Media” Opening at David Barnett Gallery

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Billed as a photographic and mixed media show, this exhibition explores how photography has gone from a commercial, mechanical and noncreative endeavor to becoming so much more in mixed media settings. Featuring works by Kim Cunningham, William F. Lemke, Joe Weinshel, Ken Vonderberg and Ellen Heather Eiden, tonight's opening at the E. State Street gallery runs from 5-9 p.m. and closes Tuesday July 8.

Saturday April 12

“Euchre Tournament: The Great Barn-Burner of '25” at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters

The tourney presented by The Euchre for Money to Charity League at the S. Howell Avenue roastery allows the winner to pick the charity benefitting from the money collected from admission and individual games. There's also a $20 Texas Roadhouse gift card in it for the champ. The tricky card gaming begins promptly at 1 p.m., ends by 5 p.m., and participants needn't bring their own partner. Reserve a spot in the games by emailing euchreformoney@gmail.com and, as linked from the League's Facebook page, learn rules for the game here:

×

Sunday April 13

Makers Market at Discovery World Pavillion

It's free to visit this first of nine scheduled 2025 showcases for nearly 50 local small businesses’ handcrafted products. The sale occurs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Harbor Drive venue’s pavilion. But the organizers would likely appreciate some foot traffic at their own retail space on S. Greeley Street when they're not organizing this kind of event.

Monday April 14

414 Day!

Below are some ways to celebrate civic pride and the local area code on the day when 414 coincides with the calendar!

414 Day Festival at in the Deer District

The organizers promise music, food, activities and vendors for all ages at this free event running from 2-8 p.m. in the district where the Bucks play.

Bradford Beach Cleanup Presented by Milwaukee Candle Co., Friends of the Domes and Walker's Point Association

Why not help tidy things up around a city shoreline attraction to show you love Milwaukee? Cleaning supplies, jams and complimentary coffee will be provided. The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. and goes untold noon. Participants will receive a coupon for an eco-friendly wax melt from Milwaukee Candle Co. Meet at the Bradford Beach Pavillion for instructions.

Party at the Harley-Davidson Museum

Be one of the first 414 buyers of an online ticket to the city's repository of domestic motorcycling history and pay only $4.14 to see all its usual attractions and the festive goings on for this special day.

414ever Fest: Blooms, Bites, Bevs at 414loral

Dr. Martin Luther King Drive floral shop with the pun of a name gets into the spirit of the day by hosting the TOTS on the Street gourmet stuffed tater tots food truck and Nomadic Beverage Co. A ticket affords an attendee an order of 'tots, a Nomadic curated cocktail, and four stems from 414loral's Build Your Own Bouquet Bar.

Milwaukee Street Angels Benefit at Sprecher Brewery Taproom

The brewery is taking advantage of the holiday to aid disadvantaged homeless folk by aiding the good work of Street Angels. For the occasion, the Lightways will be providing live music from 12 to 4 p.m., there will be an all-day bag toss tournament, raffles, prizes, and specials priced at—you guessed?!—$4.14. Anybody who can't make the event but still wants to assist Sprecher in equipping Street Angels to help others may view their want list here.

Tuesday April 15

An Evening of Recovery with Tom Farly at Marquette University's Alumni Memorial Union Weasler Auditorium

The brother of late actor Chris Farley shares his story of recovery from addiction in a free presentation starting at 6 p.m. It could provide some laughs along with the hope Farley endeavors to offer.

Line Dancing Class at Food for Health

What with the current interest in 1990s country music, which spawned a vogue for line dancing back in the day, and its ongoing relevance among Southern soul music lovers, this free event should attract some folks wanting to scoot their boots and bust some moves. It runs from noon to 1 pm. Considering its location and time, maybe there will be snacks, too?

Wednesday April 16

Janice and Stephen Marcus Public Art Award Ceremony at The Milwaukee Historical Society

This is the first in what's scheduled to be an annual public recognition of public artwork enriching Milwaukee's history and identity. It's a formal awards presentation to artists who have literally made their mark on Brady Street, Walker's Point and Sherman Park. The free event running from 5-7 p.m. includes live music, appetizers, and a cash bar at the historical society's Downtown location.

Intro to Leatherworking: Craft Your Own Leather Goods at The Local Makery

The price point for this three-hour workshop, running from 6-9 p.m., is a bit higher than what the Buzz usually recommends, but it looks to be worth it. No experience is necessary; all materials are provided for attendees to craft at least one (perhaps two) leather piece worth keeping or gifting. Register at the Wauwatosa creative space's website here: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/83382583/L1UXEGLhqEG6YJ0tOeq0hQ?u=https://thelocalmakery.com/products/intro-to-leatherworking-craft-your-own-leather-goods