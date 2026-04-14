Brew City Buzz, Events Happening April 16-April 22, 2026

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Thursday April 16

Milwaukee Film Festival

Today is the first day of 15 for the the city's most extensive cinema event, There are so many films shown in so many places and so many times that the only real way to absorb its full gamut is by going to tinyurl.com/ynkw8sfb.

Milwaukee Art Museum's Art in Bloom

MAM gives the Mitchell Park Domes a bit of competition in this display of florid installation pieces. Timed tickets are required, and they're said to sell out quickly. Nab the privilege of seeing the museum in Bloom from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Sunday, April 19 by way of tinyurl.com/mr39ta62.

MKE History Trivia at Art*Bar

Join fellow Milwaukeephiles in this free two-hour test of your and their knowledge of the city, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Find further details at tinyurl.com/a8vwvypn.

Here2Play Presents Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's A Raisin in the Sun Reading at America's Black Holocaust Museum

Though not the full production of Lorraine Hansberry's play under Kimille Howard's, this read-through is free, complimentary snacks will be available, and the event includes a panel discussion with who are promised to be community leaders. The two-hour presentation starts at 6 p.m., with more information and the ability to RSVP available upon finding tinyurl.com/43y6w2yu.

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Concordia University Wisconsin Presents Twelfth Night

Might there be a bit of a rash of Shakespeare this spring? That would be no bad thing, and its latest sign of an outbreak is this 60-minute collegiate production of one of the Bard's comedies at the Mequon school's Todd Wehr Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. More information may be had and tickets at tinyurl.com/yr9knead.

Friday April 17

Gallery Night MKE

The quarterly arts'travaganza reappears today and tomorrow in not only galleries, but at least one bookshop, a couple of hotels and other locations. As usual, in order for the Buzz not to play favorites, here's directing you to gallerynightmke.com for all the information to make a day and/or night out of Gallery Night.

Arabian Nights at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Manfred Olson Planetarium

Apologies from the Buzz for learning of these Middle Eastern-themed nights at the college observatory (because many stars have Arabic names) halfway into this month-long series, but, what with food, culture and other doings supplement the stargazing, it should still be a worthwhile hour, starting at 6 p.m. Educate yourself a bit more on it, and reserve at spot at tinyurl.com/bdfnvtk9.

“Cringe” featuring Hot Mess High at Interchange Theater

Milwaukee's church edifice-turned comedy space has two shows for one price tonight. First up is a dating app game show spoof; then it’s high school-themed humor, with all the student cliques and adult faculty reprised for attendees' amusement. The 90-minutes of mirth commence at 7:30 p.m., with more about it all and tickets available via tinyurl.com/2twzu6ad.

Saturday April 18

Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K at Veterans Park

Proceeds from this annual assortment of runs benefits Hunger Task Force. Check in starts at 7 a.m., with all but the 10K starting at 8 a.m. The 10K commences at 8:35 a.m. Everything else anyone may want to know about these charity runs, including how to enter one, may be read at tinyurl.com/y5vd933j.

Amani United Earth Day Cleanup at Dominican Center

The neighborhood non-profit acts in the spirit of the day with an effort to tidy up their area. Anyone interested in joining the cleanup crew are advised to meet at the center's W. Locust St. location at 9 a.m. Those interested in more information on the effort may contact amanda@dominican-center.org. Sign up straightway to help in the cleaning at tinyurl.com/ysz7366m.

Dog Day and Japanese Tea Ceremony at Lyden Sculpture Garden

Welcoming owners of well-behaved, leashed canine companions to bring their pets to Lynden is a regular, free occurrence every month's third Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The tea event, also without charge but with registration includes making one's own matcha and tastes of Japanese sweets that pair well with tea. That runs 2-5 p.m. Find out more about both events from tinyurl.com/8ekahuu6.

100 Black Men of Milwaukee, Inc. Career & Resource Fair at Sherman Phoenix

This abundance of employment connections and education to be held at the W. Fond du Lac shopping center should have broad appeal. Financial literacy, education, health and wellness info will be available as well at the three-hour expo beginning 11 a.m. Find 100 Black Men's website by directing your cursor to milwaukee100.org.

Citizen Bank's Ca$h the Dog Rescue Fair at Mukwonago Field Par

The free, three-hour canine cornucopia commencing at 10 a.m. features nail trims, portraiture and a lure course for the pooches in attendees' lives, demonstrations aplenty and numerous vendors. Well-socialized dogs on short, secure leashes are welcome to attend with their owners. The event's name derives its name from Citizen's minors' savings club. More about it all is at https://tinyurl.com/46yttjff.

Milwaukee Zine Fest at Milwaukee Central Library

This free, annual fete and connection point for do-it-yourself literary work, small press publishing and indie self-created publications runs 6 hours starting at 10:30 a.m. Many learning experiences and hands-on demonstrations are promised. The event has its own website, which is milwaukeezinefest.com.

All Good's 3rd Street Vintage Market

There's no charge to browse the clothing, accessories, media (including vinyl records) and more today and tomorrow at 3rd Street Market Hall from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., with 15 different vendors each day. There will also be food and beverages avail to be consumed on premises for those working up thirst and hunger while they shop. Get more about it here: tinyurl.com/58zjmn49.

re:Craft and Relic Spring Market at Milwaukee County Sports Complex

Over 160 pop-up boutiques, makers, vintage curators and other sellers will be on hand for this seasonal bazaar from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. today and tomorrow. Ticket options include VIP, Early Bird, and even Happy Hour pricing, Take your pick of them when you visit tinyurl.com/mrx9nm85.

Food Not Bombs Community Pantry Distribution at Jackson Park

The monthly distribution of groceries and other goods from the pacifist group goes from 12-2 p.m. at the W. Cleveland Ave. and S. 43rd St. corner of the park, near its pickleball courts. Getting there on time provides a higher probability of procuring fresh produce. The Buzz has no link for this pop-up pantry, but here's an article about it from this website: tinyurl.com/2tn9p7fv.

“Urban Ecology in Bloom” at Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park

Stroll with UEC land management staff to discover ephemeral and spring blooming plants on the preserve's grounds. Also, participants should learn a great deal about a host of related subjects. The session runs 5-7 p.m. with tickets available from tinyurl.com/3t6pzys9.

Tuesday April 21

“Why We Are Called the Badger State” at Cudahy Family Library

The answer to the program's question doesn't necessarily take the amount of time Wisconsin Historical Society's Susan Caya-Slusser will take for her 6:30 p.m. program. But she will do deeper into the Pendarvis Historical Site, Cornish immigrants with mining expertise emigrating to Mineral Point and plenty else, More about the free presentation may be learned from tinyurl.com/ywdeayyu.

Wednesday April 22

Ex Fabula's “The Power of Personal Stories: An Interactive Community Conference” at Alverno College

Have a midweek afternoon free? Then you're invited to participate in this 1-4 p.m. seminar about the importance of importance of sharing and preserving personal narrative. You're free in the evening instead? The same program repeats virtually 6-9 p.m., with a $10 discount on admission. Learn more and register at tinyurl.com/47ne2mks.

Next Act Theatre's Dinner with the Duchess

It's not a show with a meal, but a play about a meal, taking place over an interview of a virtuoso violinist by a young reporter. Nick Gren's text and Samanatha Martinson's direction combine to ask whether artists or their art define their legacy. The 90-minute play starts at 7:30 p.m.,; find out more and reserve tickets for it at tinyurl.com/4aezjtve.