Brew City Buzz: Events Happening April 17-23, 2025

Egg Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

Thursday April 17

Audubon Bird Hike: Warblers and other Songbirds Presented by Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Ornithologically-inclined walkers with a free morning schedule are invited to take in the sights of the Bayside preserve's diverse ecosystem. The outdoor walk will be led by a Wisconsin master naturalist or a Schlitz Center staffer. Either way, an expert birder will lead the hike. And this trek should provide a prime opportunity for new birders to practice bird identification. Meet in front of the Visitor Center for the hike scheduled from 8-9:15 a.m. Schlitz Center members save a couple dollars on the event.

Zine Workshop at La Gente Art Gallery

The Buzz might have thought zines had gone the way of the dinosaur, what the internet and all. But, gladly, no! The N. Murray Avenue art space hosts a reasonably-priced intro to putting together one's own idiosyncratic publication, with emphases on stamping, painting and collage techniques to accompany editorial content. As the venue’s own promo copy says, zine making is a means to “to think big in a small way.” The zine-centric, crafty fun commences at 5 p.m.

Friday April 18

East Side Community Clean-Up Sponsored By East Side Business Improvement District and New Land Enterprises

Earth Day is good an excuse an any to tidy up the neighborhood. Any time between noon and 5 p.m, volunteers are encouraged to grab supplies including gloves, trash bags, garbage pickers, garden rakes, street shovels, brooms and safety versts from Crossroads Collective. A 10-block radius from that epicenter will be covered, and volunteers are encouraged to partake of its 3-6 p.m. happy hour afterward.

8 Bit After Dark: Leaderboard Legends at Garcade

The Menomonee Falls video game palace hosts a fundraiser for Uptown Society's youth leadership and community bridge-building initiative. Admission price includes unlimited play on Garcade's 175+ video games (no need for tokens nor quarters), complimentary pizza and other snacks and beverages, music from DJ Z Smoov, and a money-back guarantee for those who end up not enjoying themselves—no questions asked. Those who have a birthday during the week of the event can get in free by showing ID, but the Buzz encourages natal day attendees to pony up some cash for the cause.

Saturday April 19

Brew City Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K & 5K Presented by Wisconsin Runs

It's not quite Easter brunch, but participants in these runs to benefit the Hunger Task Force qualify for grilled brats and icy beer at the end of their treks. It all starts at McKinley Park and goes from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find further details at WisconsinRuns.com

Egg Day 2025 at Milwaukee County Zoo

The day before Easter has plenty to keep kids and those who mind them occupied here today. Youngsters can get a set of complimentary bunny ears upon entering the gate. A game of Egg Day Spring bingo acts as a kind of scavenger hunt around the facilities. Face painting will allow children to get whiskers and a pink nose to go with the ears they got on the way in. Bunny parades take place at 10:30 a.m, noon and 1:30 p.m. Various animal enrichment presentations are scheduled throughout the day, as are sets of Dixieland jazz by Razzmatazz. And that's not all of it. The cavalcade of fun goes from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Easter Bunny Visit at Ultimate Confections Chocolates

The Wauwatosa chocolatier hosts a free encounter with the oversized egg- and-candy-bearing cryptid rabbit from 12-2 p.m. Pictures with cameras and phones are encouraged, though whether availing themselves to the photo op' is any way to guarantee more goodies in any kid's basket the next morning is anyone's guess.

16th Annual Milwaukee Zine Fest at Milwaukee Central Library

Maybe the previous Thursday's zine workshop at La Gente Art Gallery whetted your appetite to learn more about zine culture. Or, perhaps, you want to take a deeper dive into a scene that already appreciate. Whatever one's reason to want to attend, Milwaukee, through the auspices of The Bindery, hosts oner of the nation's longest running and biggest of such events. Links to the extensive listing of options and vendors associated, running from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m may be found here: binderymke.com/milwaukeezinefest

Monday April 21

Dyngus Day Celebration at the Polish Center of Wisconsin

One need not be Eastern European or observed Lent to partake in the Polish celebration marking the end of that period of self-denial. The Franklin venue offers drink and food specials and the rousing sounds of one of the Midwest's most renowned polka bands, Mollie B. & Squeezebox. Admission is free for Polish Heritage Alliance members and the price of admission for a polka dance elsewhere for everyone else. The Dyngus doings run from 4-8 p.m.

Beyond Burger Bingo Presented by Temple Goddess Cafe and Bucky's Bull Rescue

The Crossroads Collective vegan eatery with Asian and Middle Eastern flair hosts a few rounds of the game to benefit the Cedar Grove animal sanctuary that rescues and cares for farm animals in need. It's free to play (but Temple Goddess would appreciate the business, of course), and prizes will be awarded. Both tonight and Monday April 28, the gaming goes from 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday April 22

LeRoy Butler's 35th NFL Draft Day Anniversary Party at The Bridgewater Modern Grill

Meet the Pro Football Hall of Famer Green Bay Packer, and maybe get a bottle of Lep Vodka signed by him, as he celebrates the anniversary of his own draft selection. Drink specials, vodka samples, tailgate-themed food offering, and music by Milwaukee singer Geoff Landon are among the elements of Butler's celebration. Read more about it, including a VIP upgrade to this free event, here: bensonsrestaurantgroup.com/blog/leroy-butler-bridgewater

Wednesday Apr 23

Bockfest at Kegel's Inn

The first day of the W. National Ave. German restaurant's four-day fete of especially alcoholic beer will be highlighted by one of the rare instances in the city of bierstalcheln; the practice of poking a serving of frosty barley pop with a hot iron poker results in a caramelized brew with a wholly different flavor profile. Events later in the week include a stand-up comedy show, a fish fry, live music and the Battle of the Bock street festival on Saturday April 26. Admission for Day One is free, and details about the whole fest may be found at eventbrite.com/e/bockfest-at-kegels-inn-tickets-1203818015089?aff=oddtdtcreator

WPR Music Bingo at Pomona Cider Co.

If "Wisconsin Public Radio" and "bingo" don't immediately come to mind as associated terms, feel free to disabuse yourself of that notion from 6- p.m. tonight for some rounds of card-filling based on music trivia. The prizes? WPR swag, of course! Admission is free, but aa reservation is required. Obtain it by emailing southeast@wpr.org,