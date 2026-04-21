Brew City Buzz, Events Happening , April 23-April 28, 2026

× Expand Photo via Zócalo Food Park - Facebook Zócalo Food Park Michelada Fest 2025 Zócalo Food Park Michelada Fest (2025)

Thursday April 23

Historic Milwaukee Inc.'s “History Talks: Greek Life in Milwaukee” at Turner Hall’s Palm Garden Room

At a venue in what was once a neighborhood full of the folk who gave the world gyros and sharp fisherman's caps, Historic Milwaukee Hosts this hour on Greek immigrants to Milwaukee and their community, with emphasis on the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. Historic Milwaukee members save $10 on the 5:30 p.m. talk, more about which is here: tinyurl.com/bdbzeh59

“Remember the Little Ones: Shrubs & Bushes: An Arbor Day Celebration” at Cudahy Family Library

The Buzz thanks the suburban book repository for the reminder that Arbor Day is still being celebrated. This arboreal celebration includes a 6 p.m. talk by master naturalist Marsha Berenson and a panel discussion with Sheridan Park Friends and Friends of Pulaski Park. The local Lions Club will provide refreshments. Find out more by heading to tinyurl.com/3exa77r5.

Playworks' Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament at Lakefront Brewing

There's something gloriously screwy about adults saying to enter a contest wherein making a fist, making one's hand flat or flashing a sideways peace sign in the right position can make for a win. Not so screwy? hat proceeds from this 6:30- 8 p.m. time of fun benefits Playworks, a non-profit helping kids enjoy safe, healthy school recess. Tickets and more info are at tinyurl.com/mtpx72d3.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Margarita Cocktail Class at La Piña

Learn to make three variations of the drink Jimmy Buffet once touted at this 90-minute class held at the S. Third St. tequila bar. Space is limited, so readers desiring to up their mixology game shouldn't hesitate in reserving a spot at this 7 p.m. session by heading to tinyurl.com/urc5fbum.

Friday April 24

Cassidy Ott Back by Popular Demand! Artist Reception at No Instructions

The interdisciplinary painter whose work draws from neuroscience, comics and self-portraiture to explore the construction and deconstruction of self and other themes opens her exhibition at the Bay View art gallery for three hours for free starting at 6 p.m. Ott's work will be on display until Friday, May 29. More about her reception may be learned through tinyurl.com/46dwc84v.

360 All Stars at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Bicycling, basketball, drumming, breakdancing, acrobatics and other action-packed elements—all set to a live rock band soundtrack and abetted by video projection, comprise this urban circus of s a stage show/ The Buzz supposes it's pretty intense. Tickets for all that intensity, starting at 7:30 p.m., may be obtained from tinyurl.com/2ruhkhz5.

Saturday April 25

Art in the Green at Mitchell Park Domes

Today and tomorrow from 9 a.m-4 p.m. the landmark rife with flora will host the works for sale from more than two dozen artists working in a variety of media. Food vendors will be on hand to feed browsers, as will live music be played for those who peruse. Milwaukee Domes Alliance members may attend free, but everyone else may make a paid reservation via tinyurl.com/bdz5uvv8.

Milwaukee's Story of Black Wealth at Wisconsin Black Historical Society

This free four-hour seminar presented by the Milwaukee County Office of Equity hosts a half-dozen speakers offering what's promised to be real data meeting real insights, allowing participants to leave with actionable insights on increasing one's earnings. Free food and good music are also promised at this 10 a.m. event which looks good for people of any background. More about it is here: tinyurl.com/rfpfwch9.

Ope! Brewing Earth Day Maker's Market

Our terrestrial ball's celebratory day is a weekend affair this year, as the West Allis microbrewery offers this five-hour pop-up market featuring recycled, upcycled and other such goods starting at 11 a.m. It's free to attend and friendly for both families and well-behaved dogs (families are assumed to be civil?). Ind out more by way of tinyurl.com/4jw8ju2s.

Zócalo Food Park Michelada Fest

It looks to be a week for celebrating Hispanic cocktails in Milwaukee. And if La Piña's margarita class doesn't entice you, this festival for beer-and-lime-juice-based beverages may be. It's not only a Michelada party, but a competition, too, where 15 bars will vie for the honor of the city's best Miche. Attendees of the 12-5 p.m. event are the judges, so get a ticket at tinyurl.com/4jt9k472.

Springtime Soirée Patio Party at Upper Bar

The E. Kilbourn Ave. bar fetes the season with a get-together featuring refreshments and ballpark eating like hotdogs, peanuts, and popcorn. The free 21-and-older affair commences at 2 p.m., and more about t may be read from tinyurl.com/3ezfpbbu.

Black Cat Alley After Dark

The Ivanhoe Plaza outdoor art space is back in party mode, with this free four-hour celebration featuring a few musical acts (with an abundance of house, it appears), thrift shopping and—need you have guessed?—visual art galore, More about the festivities that get underway at 6 p.m. may be gleaned by going to tinyurl.com/3j4h4u6k.

Sunday April 26

First Stage: Spring Bugs at Milwaukee Art Museum

Children ages 2-10 and under are the prime audience for this interactive play experience exploring the classic kid lit picture book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Youngsters and their adults are then welcome to find insets in pictures hung in MAM's European galleries and create a moving, multi-media bug. More details and tickets are available for the 10 a.m.-4 p.m. fun by way of tinyurl.com/yy6yxb6u,

Monday April 27

Marquette University Players Society Presents The Twisted Tale of Edgar Allan Poe: A Radio Play at Straz Tower

Live music and foley sound effects highlight this production of four short stories by the horror master as they might have been heard on the wireless in the 1940s. The free presentation starts at 7 p.m. at the Marquette residence hall. Learn further details upon taking your cursor to tinyurl.com/2w9bkrnj.

Tuesday April 28

Danceworks Mad Hot Rhythm Competition at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Readers with free time on this weekday morning may stop by the arena to watch Milwaukee school kids compete in African jazz, tango and funky tap dancing from 10 a.m,-12:45 p.m. It's free to attend, but anyone wanting to learn more about the competition and Danceworks generally may go to tinyurl.com/5h4rbd49.