Brew City Buzz: Events Happening April 24-30

× Expand Photo via Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum - foresthomecemetery.com Forest Home Cemetery Tour A group tours Forest Home Cemetery and Arboretum

Thursday April 24

Black Puppy Days: A Fundraiser For the Wisconsin Humane Society at Urban Harvest Brewing Company

From today until Sunday April 27, a dollar from every purchase of the S. Fifth Street microbrewery's Black Puppy Ale and Li'l Sue blood orange wheat brew will be donated to the state's Humane Society. Proceeds from any Black Puppy merch' will also be donated to the cause.

Free Milwaukee Art Museum Admission Celebration for Dr. Alfred Bader

The legacy of the late chemist, businessman, art collector, and MAM supporter will be feted, but free entry isn't all that's involved. Among the other events during the museum's hours from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. include artmaking, the screening of a 30-minute Bader documentary, music from The Amazing Grave Choir and DJ TRUE Skool (not together, though that could be cool) and a dance performance by Wild Space. The full rundown of what's going on may be found at mam.org/events/event/free-day-celebration-honoring-dr-alfred-bader/.

Friday April 25

Urban Ecology Center Kids Clothing Swap at Riverside Park

Your kids have outgrown clothes still in good enough shape for other parents' smaller children to wear? And could your youngsters use some new-to-then things to wear? This is the place to be from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Black Cat Alley After Dark

The open-air art gallery at the intersection of E. North Avenue and Ivanhoe Place inaugurates what bodes to be a quarterly time of music, libations and, naturally enough, art. Tonight's event includes a silent disco and drinks from The Pharmacy Bar. If you think some yoga will help you dance the early hours of the evening away, there will be a session of it from 5-6 p.m. (registration required, available here: app.fitdegree.com/t/dashboard/registrables/3362016?f=667%26co=627 ). No registration' is needed for the disco, happening from 6-10 p.m.

“Sixth Annual Deaf Stories Project StorySlam: Sorry Not Sorry” at Milwaukee Central Library's Centennial Hall, Presented By Ex Fabula

Folks without hearing are invited to share true personal stories based on the "sorry, not sorry" theme in a Moth-like set-up tonight. American Sign Language-to-spoken English interpretation will be provided, and the public at large is invited to the free slam. Storytellers are invited to sign up in advance at info@exfabula,org or at Centennial starting at 6 p.m. The storytelling proper goes from 7-9 p.m.

Claws and Paws Fundraiser for Wisconsin Humane Society Food Pantry

The West Allis pub GM's Dog House will host an Animal House-styled toga party to benefit the well-being of less fortunate pets. The contests, raffles, music, and fun in general starts at 8 p.m. Dedication to the pantry's cause extends to the next day from 1-6 p.m., when sale of canine- and feline-themed drink specials will abet critters' needs, too. Dog House patrons are also encouraged to donate unopened pe food packages, snacks, cat litter and cash donations. Learn more about it at the venue's Facebook presence, found here: facebook.com/gmsdoghouse

Saturday April 26

Art in the Green at Mitchell Park Domes

Look at and maybe buy art from local and regional artists. Get fed from seven vendors. And experience a variety of entertainment extending from music to puppetry. All of it's in the verdant surroundings of one of the city's most treasured landmarks. If those aren't the makings of a fun spring outing, the Buzz might not know what is. It all goes on from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. today and Sunday April 27. See the full list of artists, entertainers and food providers here: milwaukeedomes.org/events/art-in-the-green/ Domes members can enter for free.

Sunday April 27

Bilingual Nature Walk at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

If you speak English and/or Spanish and want the connection with nature amid historic gravesites and their adjacent arboretum this may be the stroll for you. The serenity goes from 10- 11:30 a.m. Register and pay for it here: eventbrite.com/e/bilingual-nature-walk-tickets-1314293690809

Yom HaShoah 2025 at Harry & Rose Samson Jewish Community Center

This year's remembrance of Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust of World War II, as well as those who survived, coincides with the 80th anniversary of the war’s end. Speaking on his connection to the Holocaust will be actor/musician/teacher/writer Joel Bielsky. He is a grandson of Tuvia Bielski, leader of the Bielski Brigade a group which saved 1,200 Jews from the Holocaust. ID is required upon entry to Bielsky's free 3 p.m. presentation. RSVP for it here: fundraise.givesmart.com/form/e8-n-A?vid=1j3pti

Monday April 28

“MACC & Cheese for a Cause!” Presented By: The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer will benefit $5 from every purchase of orders of three premium macaroni & cheese dishes for the rest of April at the N. Farwell Avenue Italian restaurant. The Pasta Tree is making seven-cheese MACC & cheese, truffle MACC & cheese, and pesto MACC & cheese available for the charity at its usual hours.

Tuesday April 29

Karaoke at Bremen Cafe

In the Buzz's effort to mention as many karaoke nights as possible throughout the year, it's time to mention the 9 p.m. sing-along (to backing tracks) at the Riverwest nightspot otherwise known for its pretty full schedule of music and comedy open mics.

Wednesday April 30

Preparing Students to Thrive in an AI World at Alverno College

The college's latest Community Conference may be primarily for students encountering artificial intelligence in their education. But anyone curious about trends in academia and pedagogy could benefit from this examination of how to best prepare students for success in settings where generative AI looks to be becoming a classroom norm. The event running from 12 to 4 p.m. will include remarks from panels of Alverno leaders, experts and students, concluding with a wrap-up discussion. The school's faculty, staff, students and alums are welcome to attend for free. The public is invited. Registration is available here: givecampus.com/schools/AlvernoCollege/events/alverno-community-conference-2025