Brew City Buzz: Events Happening April 3-9, 2025

Thursday April 3

Food For Health's BeFueled: Spring Salad Creation

Whoever said that there's no such thing as a free lunch was wrong—at least today with the food advocacy organization's class on how to build a healthy and tasty salad. The program runs from noon to 1 p.m. at 2007 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Friday April 4

April Fool’s Comedy & Magic Show with Two Brothers One Mind at The Brumder Mansion

Whether Two Brothers One Mind should be labeled comic magicians or magical comedians may be up for dispute. What isn't in doubt is that the siblings, voted Milwaukee's Best Magicians by Shepherd Express readers, are set to present tricks and jokes at the fancy house-turned-hotel on W. Wisconsin Avenue for about 90 minutes at 8 p.m. If tonight doesn't work for you, the brothers will be at the same place at the same time on Saturday April 5 as well.

Ladies of Hip Hop at The Marcus Performing Arts Center's Uihlein Hall

What first may look like a concert billing is actually a dance performance by an intergenerational troupe named—that's right—The Ladies of Hip Hop. Their aim is to present pieces that demonstrate the diversity, power and strength of women in hip hop. Tickets, included ones discounted for students, are available here: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/fc2d5046/0Weur1mK6U2yXwXTPFtMFw?u=http://www.marcuscenter.org/event/ladies-of-hip-hop/

Saturday April 5

Easter Egg-Citement at Kosciuszko Community Center

For youngsters ages 12 and under and their parents, here's an opportunity to get a picture taken with the big bunny, hunt for some eggs, partake of some light refreshments and enjoy other holiday-themed activities. The kid-centric fun starts at 10 a.m.

Milwaukee Oddities & Curiosities Expo 2025 at The Baird Center

For folks too old and/or weird for the big seasonal rabbit, there's this exhibition and sale of taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror and Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls and other bones, funeral collectibles and plenty else besides. Be assured that everything displayed for sale is legal to own. Taxidermy classes and sideshow attractions for attendees so inclined are included with admission price. It all takes place today from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Baird Center. Save money on advance tickets here: showpass.com/milwaukee-oddities-curiosities-expo-2025/

Bat Brewing Company Eight-Year Anniversary and Wedding Showcase

Buy a drink at the bar of the E. Pittsburgh Avenue brewery from noon to 11 p.m., and the grilled brat, burger or dog is on the house. Broken Bat will also introduce two new brews for the occasion of its eighth anniversary, both on tap and in cans: Spikes, a peach kettle sour honoring Ty Cobbs (nicknamed The Georgia Peach) and 762*, a maple double bourbon barrel-aged stout given its asterisk-inclusive handle in reference to Barry Bonds' dubious home run record.

From 12-6 p.m. in the facility's second floor Lumber Room events space, a showcase will feature most everything a couple could want to make for their memorable day. The display is presented in coordination with You're Invited and catering samples from The Lowlands Group.

Sunday April 6

Introduction to Block Printing at Work/Shop

Erin Kaczkowski of Plymouth's Bite Size Studio will lead a class about the history, terminology and techniques of block printing at the Wauwatosa creative space. The day concludes with students being able to carve their own rubber-based block and print their own design on a fabric piece they brought or a tote bag or bandanna that comes with the course fee. The educational craftiness goes from 1- 6 p.m.

Tuesday April 9

Espejos: Clean at The Milwaukee Rep

It's not every day a bilingual play hits town; but this new one by Christine Quintana (with English and Spanish supertitle) opens tonight at 7:30 p.m. The narrative involves a Cancun resort where the housecleaning staff manager and sister of the bride for a destination wedding are forced to spend time together during a torrential downpour. A series of misunderstandings opens the women to revealing secrets they taught themselves to ignore.

Wednesday April 9

PEEPS Brand Art Exhibition at Racine Art Museum

The seasonal sugary marshmallow candy makes for the basis of festive, family-friendly sculptures and whatnot viewable during the museum's regular hours today through Saturday April 26.

MIAD's 2025 Senior Exhibition Preview Night

Community members are among the many invited to take a look at the senior projects by Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design Bachelor of Fine Arts majors and minors. The free, pre-Gallery Night viewing ruins from 4-8 p.m.