Brew City Buzz, Events Happening April 9-April 15, 2026

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Thursday April 9

Milwaukee Art Museum Free Day

The day of complimentary admission includes admission to the new exhibit by Chicago painter Gertrude Abercrombie. The Buzz is especially intrigued by the musical guests, including soulful DJ Homer Blow and the Amazing Grace Chorus, a choir of local singers living with dementia. Learn more about the day's schedule from tinyurl.com/bdfu6sw6.

“Café Con Arte: Cosechando Historias” by Christie Tirado at Latino Arts

Multidisciplinary artist Tirado, born in Yakima and now calling Madison home, displays ad discusses her relief block prints exploring her Hispanic heritage and labor-based migration. If the visuals and talk aren't enough, coffee and fresh churros may be incentives for attendees' appetites. Learn more about the hour event commencing at 8:30 p.m. By heading to tinyurl.com/yphuxcmx.

Milwaukee Wine Academy “Milwaukee Wine Weekend” Opening Happy Hour at Thelma Carol Wine Merchants

The organizers of the five-day fest promise something for everyone—except minors and maybe teetotalers?—and kick it off with this free 6 p.m. kickoff party. Glasses and bottles of the celebrated beverages will be available for sale for what could be a fun night. More information? It's here: tinyurl.com/2scy3fud.

Friday April 10

Wheel & Sprocket Bike Expo at Wisconsin State Expo Center

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This three-day event is sponsored by a bicycle shop, so, of course, there will be plenty of new and used two-wheelers and supplies for them to buy. But there will also be over 50 riding groups represented and forestates of upcoming biking season events. The free bike-a-palooza starts goes today from 12-8 p.m., and further details may be found via tinyurl.com/y5xh9p3p.

“Pints with a Purpose: Welcome Home IPA Release Party” at Third Space Brewing

Not only will sales of the Inda Pale Ale for which this fundraiser at the W. St. Paul Ave. microbrewery is named will benefit Hope House, a local homeless shelter and rapid rehousing facilitator; all beers will help the cause during this 5-9 p.m. party. Piña Mexican Eats food truck will provide the comestibles for the occasion, more about which may be discovered at tinyurl.com/33sb8sbu.

Amy Kligman “Being Still/Still Being” Opening Reception at Real Tinsel

An exhibition of the Kansas City painter's bright, yet reflective, acrylic works on canvas and linen opens with a free 6 p.m. two-hour meet-and-greet tonight at the W. Historic Mitchell St. gallery. Find further details of the Real Tinsel showing at tinyurl.com/bdzyc8am. Check out Kligman's work by gong to her own website: www.amykligman.com/.

Italian Film Festival USA at UWM Union Cinema

The 22nd annual traveling array of recent, award-winning Mediterranean movies starts tonight at 6 p.m. with a screening of 2025's Come Fratelli (Like Brothers); it concludes Sunday, April 12 with a 6 p.m. showing of Assaggiatrici (The Tasters), with six flicks between them. Films not in English are subtitled in that language. More info on the free fest may be obtained via italianfilmfests.org/milwaukee.html.

Milwaukee Film Festival Cine Sin Fronteras Kickoff Party at Discourse Coffee Inside Radio Milwaukee

It seems to the Buzz that there are getting to be nearly the number pre-launch fetes for the city's annual cinematic cavalcade as there are days of the fest itself, Not quite yet, but anyone interested in the MFF's Hispanic offerings are welcome to this free to-do inside the java emporium in WYMS' facilities from 6-8 p.m. can register interest in doing so at www.facebook.com/events/2749907942050777/,

Beats & Baile: A Salsa Social at Latino Arts

It's a busy, varied week at the arts locus inside the United Community Center, Tonight, DJ Saffiro brings a bilingual mix of cumbia, bachata, salsa, hip-hop and pop going 7:30-9:30. Rug-cutters who enter by 7 p.m. However, can get a free salsa dancing lesson from Panadanza Dance Company owner Karlies Kelley-Vedula. Further info mad be had and tickets purchased from tinyurl.com/4uzy45hy.

“Confessions of a Stand Up Comic” at Interchange Theater

It's not only the comedians confessing at the church-turned-chuckle hut. No, a half-dozen local funny folk will also riff on attendees' anonymously submitted admissions. Odds are at least some of the ensuing bits will merit an R rating. Learn of submitting your own confession and hearing others; made comedic fodder during this 90-minute, 8 p.m. show from tinyurl.com/3ar4wa22.

Saturday April 11

414loral Color Theory and Palette Play Workshop

The flower outlet whose name the Buzz so enjoys is putting on another of its quarter-hour horticultural lessons. Admission to the 9:45 a.m. class includes a stem from 414lorl's byobouq bar (their neologism) and a mystery gift from the shop. Try being one of the fortunate ten to attend by procuring a reservation by way of tinyurl.com/4jt982t2.

Counted Out Documentary Screening at 3rd St. Market Hall

The movie speaks to proficiency in mathematics “as a tool for participation, power, and opportunity,” per its website. More about the film, its local 10 a.m. screening's sponsors and the ability to secure a spot for it may be had at tinyurl.com/ka8kza2v.

CelticMKE Céilí Dance

Gary Alexander calls the moves and the band áthas play the times for the latest iteration of the monthly Irish dance at the Wauwatosa epicenter for Celtic activities. Students ages 13-18 with ID pay half the price of adult admission, but the 7-9:30 p.m. Fete's still a pretty inexpensive night out grown-ups, too. Visit CelticMKE's website at tinyurl.com/2s4xb54k.

First Stage Presents Disney's Frozen at Marcus Performance Art Center

The theater company has produced a stage version of the animated movie with youthful actors in the roles and apparently brilliant stagecraft for its backdrops. Tonight's 7 p.m. show starts a run stretching through Sunday, May 17. Tickets to the two-hour and 20-minute show may be had from tinyurl.com/2zjuma79.

Wild Space Dance Company's Beyond the Shimmer at Jan Serr Studio

If you'd rather watch other people dance instead of doing it yourself, there's this 90-mnute trip into modern movement meant to convey metaphors pertaining to distance, connection and possibility. If you can't make tonight's 7:30 performance, another will follow at the same time tomorrow. Find out more and get tickets by getting to tinyurl.com/369xarx6.

Sunday April 12

Lakefront Brewery Pork Raffle Benefiting Hunger Task Force

Buy some tickets for and maybe come home with a porcine prize courtesy of Prairie Fresh Pork. Proceeds go to the city's free and local food bank. DJ Shawna will spin tunes. Beat Bobbly Flay Chef Matt Abdoo will engage with the crowd. Piggly Wiggly mascot Mr. Pig will hang out, too (and here's hoping for his safety). More about the free event may be read at tinyurl.com/2tc2fndu.

Kismet Permanent Jewelry + Engraving at Lion's Tail Brewing Co.

Unafraid of either losing or gaining so much weight that the silver and gold bodily adornments you'd purchase at a pop-up sale at a Wauwatosa microbrewery would either pop off your body or not stay on your corpus? This 2-5 p.m. sale may be for you. Check Kismet's jewelry and price ranges upon visiting tinyurl.com/4xyk84x7.

The WALKee Way's Strike the Runway Fashion Show Benefit for Riverwest Radio at Falcon Bowl

Three local clothing designers will show off their togs in a runaway show, its proceeds going to the local low-power FM signal's operations featuring music and talk by Milwaukeeans. Tickets for the 6 p.m. all-ages affair may be had from tinyurl.com/46b6vbj4.

Monday Aril 13

Free Margarita Happy Hour on Milwaukee Day Eve at all Café Corazón Locations

All three locations of the socially active Mexican eatery get into the 414 spirit a day early with a 4:15-5:15 p.m. celebration with free a first 'rita. The folks at Corazón would like revelers to stay for other happy hour specials and food, but the Buzz isn't begrudging the point. Find this and other events by arriving at https://tinyurl.com/bdee255f.

Tuesday April 14

414 Day at Potawatomi Casino | Hotel

Picking up a free limited-edition T-shirt at 1 p.m. is only the start of the festivities at the gaming center. Along with a build-your-own brat bar will be live entertainment, drink specials, a toast to the town and its area code, and more until 8 p.m., more about which may be gleaned through tinyurl.com/6nr6x5mr.

Gallery 218 414 Day Contemporary Art Exhibition

The art space on the second floor of E. Buffalo St.'s Marshall Building keeps it low-key for an event coinciding with the civic pride celebration. Regional artists' work will be displayed. Light refreshments will be served. Admission will be free. It all takes place 1-6 p.m. And Gallery 218's website may be seen at gallery218.com.

Zero Proof Ventures' 414 Day at Sugar Maple

The E. Lincoln Ave. watering hole already has an intriguing selection of booze-free beverages. This promotion for the city-boosting holiday with a sober nightlife promoter includes Zero Proof giveaways and discounted N/A passes. Find further details about the 5-8 p.m. Fete may be had from tinyurl.com/5fbwxhz3.

Bars & Recreation 414 Day Activities

The party promotion company is uniquely offers four hours and 14 minutes—from 5-9:13 p.m.—of multiple activities costing $4.14 at a bevy of locations. Throw axes! Sing karaoke! Shoot slingshots! Bowl! Curl! You already know the price and time, so check for locations by going to tinyurl.com/5ffcukvt.

Hidden Milwaukee Water Stories 101 at Cudahy Family Library

Local water history, municipal watersheds and other H2O lore will be shared by Reflo's Milwaukee water storyteller, Michael Timm. Timm also curates Google Earth's Milwaukee Community Map, so maybe he will share some about that, too? Anyway, the event starts at 6:30 p.m., and more about it can be seen at tinyurl.com/3tpnbj5e.

UW-Milwaukee Department of Film, Video, Animation & New Genres Presents “An Evening with Dick Blau”

This free couple of hours with the local photographer, filmmaker, and professor emeritus may not strictly be a 414 Day event, but it should still have a substantial Milwaukee angle. More about the 7 p.m. retrospective and discussion, including the option to register for it, can be had at tinyurl.com/mr2b4vt6.

Mrs. Christie at Checota Powerhouse Theatrer

The real-life mystery of mystery novelist Agatha Christie's 1926 disappearance for 10 days sets the stage for this play about a Christie superfan collecting clues to crack the century-old case. It opens tonight at 7:30 p.m.; for tickets and further dates and times, head to tinyurl.com/yc2rbedd.

Wednesday April 15

Second Annual Public Art Awards Ceremony at Milwaukee County Historical Society

Janice and Stephen Marcus present this free celebration of art in public spaces. Introductions of jurors, the nnouncement of a winner and everything in between is set to take somewhere in the neighborhood of two hours, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Educate yourself regarding the nominees and learn more about the event when you reach /tinyurl.com/3bx29hja.

“Care for the Land Series: Planting for Pollinators” at Urban Ecology Center-Riverside Park Branch

If you like local biodiversity ... and honey? ... this may be something to take in. The two-hour seminar starting at 5 p.m. Includes a short nature walk, visiting local gardens to observe active pollinator-friendly spaces, and discussion of how to attract that useful fauna to one's home flora. Register for it when you get to tinyurl.com/yru7chab.

An Evening with Norman Gilliland in Milwaukee at Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

Wisconsin Public Radio listeners who want to send off a man to whom they have been listening to for decades may want to be at the Walker's Point java joint for this free 6:30-10 p.m. time of reminiscence and question-answering from the host of “Chapter a Day” and other shows. Gilliland is set to retire come June 2026. Find further details when your cursor gets to tinyurl.com/4k48jc54.

Bats of Wisconsin at Retzer Natrure Center

Learn more about the winged creatures' bioacoustic monitoring and how it's being used to conserve the state's bat population in this 7 p.m. 90-minute presentation at the Waukesha nature preserve. Register for the free, batty time hit tinyurl.com/37ya7du2.