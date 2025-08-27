Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Aug. 28-Sept. 2

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Area Labor Council - Facebook Laborfest (2022) Unions and organizers march to support workers' rights during Laborfest in MIlwaukee (2022)

Celebrate the Labor Day weekend at Milwaukee’s Laborfest at Henry Maier Festival Park—and many other events.

Thursday August 28

Labor Day at the Harley Davidson Museum

The museum honoring the history of one of Milwaukee's most legendry business brands is turning the unofficial end of summer into four days of activities. It starts today with a Ladies' Night at 5 p.m. The extended celebrations conclude Sunday with the Big Unit Poker Run, a motorcycle ride benefiting Fisher House Wisconsin, a surrogate home away from home for military and veteran families during medical treatment. More about those two events and the whole H-D Museum Labor Day schedule can be gleaned by going to facebook.com/events/630291746267430.

Friday August 29

Oak Creek LionsFest

This four-day last huzzah for summer presented by the suburb's Lions Club includes three music stages (with blues, country, rockabilly, bluegrass, polka, etc.), carnival games and rides, a car show, veterans’ appreciation, helicopter rides, food, beverages adult and otherwise, and other fun to be had. It kicks off at 3 p.m. today on the 9300 block of S. Shepherd Ave. Pretty much the weekend’s full rundown may be seen by viewing its online flier available at oakcreeklions.com.

Reception for Sarah Jane Sutterfield's “Life Should Make More Sense Than This” Exhibition Opens at River Press Mini Gallery

The Milwaukee artist debuts her current exhibit consisting of 25 of 100 recent, colorful metallic monotypes as well as sculptures and other items. It's the inaugural showing for the mini gallery inside the Riverwest art studio and shop. The reception goes from 5-9 p.m. More about it may be gleaned at riverpressmke.com/micro-gallery.

2000s Party at The Brick House

In case anyone was wondering whether the idea of a 20-year nostalgia cycle is still an active concept, it’s the impetus for this party at the E. Center St. theatrical and events space. All its music is going to be from the ‘00s, and attendees are encouraged to wear Von Dutch hats, Juicy track suits and other era-relevant apparel. The 150-minute fete kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Tickets may be obtained at eventbrite.com/e/2000s-party-tickets-1546096419009?utm-campaign=social%26utm-content=attendeeshare%26utm-

medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

Saturday August 30

IndiaFest Wisconsin at Village Park

The nine-hour celebration of the planet's oldest surviving civilization takes place in the Menomonee Falls green space starting at 11 a.m. The festival's website is, honestly, vague about what a ticket affords attendees to experience, but here's guessing it will have plenty of flavorful food available and wonderful music to hear. See the website and obtain tickets at indiafestwisconsin.com/engage.

Friends of Lakeshore State Park Dragonfly Hike

Here's a free opportunity to learn more about and observe tiny, fierce predators (dragonflies catch 95% of the prey they hunt) by learning about and observing them in the park. The hour-long guided tour for entomologically minded hikers of all ages and abilities begins at 3:30 p.m. Those making the trek should meet at the park's north entrance near Discovery World. More information may be had at friendslsp.org/events/.

Gallery 218 Marshall Building Art Crawl Reception

The exhibition space of the Walker's Point Artists Association on E. Buffalo St. invites the public to this free reception with music by the Walker's Point Jazz Trio, appetizer, and cash bar from 5-8 p.m. More information might be available at gallery218.com.

Sunday August 31

Fresh Floral Vase Design at Grey House Studio

You'd probably spend not much less and maybe more than this class in Wauwatosa costs on a presentable arrangement from a floral shop, so why not learn to make one yourself? Fresh flowers, vases, tools, and other necessary materials come with the price. Expert instruction provides what students will need to know to not only present their blossoms pleasingly, but to keep them looking lovely for long as possible Register for the 11 a.m. 90-minute course at greyhouse-studio.com/product-page/fresh-floral-vase-design-workshop-8-24.

A Milwaukee Sailing Experience Presented By: Epic Events by Holly

Yes, those not prone to motion sickness and are age 45 or above can climb aboard Red Witch II for a spell of honest to goodness, engine-off, canvas-up Lake Michigan sailing. The vessel was built for Pacific Ocean racing, and one of her sister ships has circumnavigated the planet. The captain, if asked, will gladly explain the math, physics and other technical aspects of sailing as well. Prompt 12:45 p.m. arrival is necessary for the 90-minute experience, more about which may be learned at epiceventsbyholly.com/event-calendar.html%23.

Monday September 1

Laborfest 2026 at Henry Maier Festival Park

This free, six-hour fete is brought to Summerfest’s grounds by the local branch of the AFL-CFO and includes plenty for kids and adults to do. The former may occupy themselves with wrestling matches to watch, classic cars to admire, bingo to play, and live music on the MillerCoors to hear. Youngsters can participate in a junior raffle, a renovated playground, a splashpad and more. The Laborfest parade commences from Zeidler Union Square, on the corner of N. Fourth St. and W. Michigan Ave. at 11a.m. Learn more at milwaukeelabor.org/events/laborfest.

Monarch Butterfly Release and Celebration at Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens

Learn about the colorful insects' journey from Mexican mountains to U.S. and Canadian valleys in this free event wrapped up with a tagging and freeing of butterflies in the afternoon air. The two-hour event commences a 2 p.m. Find out more at villaterrace.org/exhibitions_events/upcoming_events/?eid=653

Tuesday September 2

The Vibrant Landscapes and Florals of John Suess on Display at Greenfield Public Library

This free exhibition of 20 paintings by the retired Milwaukee Public Library librarian starts today and runs through Friday, Oct. 31. Suess' Wisconsin landscapes and floral representations draw inspiration from such everything from gardens and golf courses to scenic drives, combining impressionism, tonalism and realism. The show maybe viewed at the library's usual hours of Monday–Thursday 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; and Sunday 1–5 p.m. Further details may be had at johnsuessfineart.com.