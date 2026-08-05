Brew City Buzz, Events Happening Aug. 6-12, 2026

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Thursday August 6

Free Admission to Jewish Museum Milwaukee for Visitors 18 and Under

History buffs who just turned old enough to vote and those younger can avail themselves to complimentary entrance to JMM's during usual business hours until Sunday September 6. Museum staff wants to especially emphasize its “48 Jews: Layers of Identity” portrait exhibition, which ends the same day as the free admission offer. See more about the place and the deal here: jewishmuseummilwaukee.org.

Milwaukee Film, BID 53 and Michelob Ultra Present Wedding Crashers Screening in the Deer District Deer Garden

It's free and in a public space, but it's not exactly family friendly. The R-rated 2005 Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn comedy plays 6-8 p.m. tonight, more details about which may be found at tinyurl.com/4y9t7z6w.

Basis and 414digital's Beer Garden Social at Juneau Beer Garden

Accomplish some business networking while you down some suds and have some fun at this sixth annual event. The 5-8 p.m. function serves as an especially purposeful happy hour, and a ticket entitles its holder to two beverage vouchers. Obtain those tickets through tinyurl.com/2p6662dr.

“Tattoo Art of the 21st Century” Opening Reception at Charles Allis Art Museum Great Hall

It usually takes money to get skin inked attractively. But the reception for this exhibition celebrating the skill, creativity and cultural impact of Milwaukee tattooists is free to attend 5-9 p.m. at the N. Prosect Ave. museum. Anyone unable to make it tonight has until Sunday, Sept. 20 to see all that body art in one place. Walk-ins are welcome, but RSVPing may be done once you hit tinyurl.com/ykwr8b7n.

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“Popping Bottles: How to Navigate a Wine List” at Waterford Wine & Spirits

The point of this 90-minute, 6 p.m. class at both Waterford's Milwaukee and Delafield locations is for attendees to get the drinks they want from restaurants and other venues with wine lists. Participants will learn to spot good deals, find hidden gems, avoid overpaying and much more. A bit of sipping the beverages in question is scheduled, too. Get reservations and further details from tinyurl.com/f59z4e9h.

WI Square & Round Dance Convention Presents Trail's End Dance with Dee Dee Dougherty-Lottie at Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

The organizers of the 66th annual convention emphasize the sociable aspect of the activity and its appropriateness for those capable hoofers of most any age. Learn more about the reasonably-priced 7-10 p.m. time of exercise and commiseration upon reaching wisquaredanceconvention.org.

Ueck Screening with Directors' Q & A at Oriental Theatre

The documentary about Milwaukee's late, beloved baseballer/sports broadcaster/actor/comic/author Bob Uecker returns from its Milwaukee Film Festival premiere earlier this year for an 8 p.m. showing with directors Michael T. Vollmann and Steve Farr open for viewer queries afterwards. Some of the Brewers' broadcast crew will be on hand as well. Nab tickets a dn more info from tinyurl.com/bdnfkes7

Friday August 7

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Presents Yankee Hill Stained-Glass Tour

Meet at St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. for a two-hour tour that also encompasses the stained glass at a Presbyterian and another Episcopalian church in the same neighborhood. Learn about the stained-glass artistic process and the donors who made the pieces possible during the tour, too. Obtain more info and tickets from tinyurl.com/26uu7znx.

Traveling Beer Garden at Gordon Park

The County Parks' fire trucks-turned tap trailers’ Pass Me a Pint tour visits the N. Humboldt Blvd. green space 5-9 p.m. tonight, bringing adult malted beverages, soft drinks and other goodies such as brats and Bavarian pretzels. There’s free beer and root beer during the first 20 minutes of this and every tour stop’s opening night. Get further details when you reach tinyurl.com/3sdfr27r.

“Summer ‘26: A Fashion Gallery” by Yosh Yorner at Addendum Gallery

The Milwaukee fashion designer opens a three-day show of his latest collection, inspired by summer in Wisconsin, tonight with refreshments 6-9 p.m. Tomorrow there's live screen-printing, a brat cookout, live music, and cornhole games. Sunday? A Brewers game listening party and Brew Crew tickets giveaway. Read more about Yorner's free goings on from tinyurl.com/2jxwjsf9.

Saturday August 8

East Side BID #20 Presents the Rolling Bike Party

Individuals and families are invited to take in this self-guided tour of Oak Leaf Trail that allows bikers to avail themselves to discounts, deals and at least one freebie from businesses along the route. Bike-free folks can rent a set of wheels from one of the Bublr stations along the path. More about the all-day event, beginning at 8 a.m., can be found at tinyurl.com/3p4u2a4k.

CWG Podcast Presents Bunch with Jesus at Mex Ave.

The Buzz isn't counting on the central figure of the New Testament showing up to this 10 a.m.-12 p.m. feed. But, a message of biblical encouragement for women is promised to accompany the free Mexican meal in Wauwatosa. Ladies attending should also expect fun activities to connect with others present and a giveaway raffle. Reserve a spot via tinyurl.com/9wrfwakb

Historic King Drive BID #8 and 41Floral Bronzeville Farmers Market

It's the second Saturday of the month and, it's between June and October. So, it's time for this 10- a.m.-1 p.m. pop-up bazaar where fresh produce, handmade goods, and locally sourced products from neighborhood vendors may be had. Live music and community-centered experiences are promised as well. Want to learn more? Find it here: tinyurl.com/4kktxppf.

Outreach Community Health Center Community Health & Resource Fair

The Centers' W. Capitol Dr. headquarters plays host to free health screenings, interactive educational exhibits, essential resources, free food, fresh produce, back-to-school supplies, kids' games, a raffle giveaway, live music and a remote broadcast from Milwaukee's adult soul FM, Jammn' 98.3 WJMR. Learn more about the 10 a.m.-1 p.m. event by checking out tinyurl.com/39r2ydsf.

Luxembourg American Cultural Society Luxembourg Fest at Belgium Community Park

The Ozaukee County town named for another nation is a true hotbed of Luxembourgian activity. Not only is the Cultural Society based there but so is this free nine-hour affair starting 11 a.m. Amid a parade, kiddie activities, vendor & artist corner, sheepshead tourney and more, a highlight is an eating contest for a native blood sausage. See the full schedule when you land on tinyurl.com/2ycu6sv9.

Ascension Wisconsin Hospital Menomonee Presents Falls Kids Fest

They may be enough here to keep a child occupied though the whole of this 11 a.m.-5 p.m. festival. Expect bounce houses, fire truck tours, face painting, a kids entrepreneur market, caricature artistry, a root beer garden, games, prizes and, a free tote bag for the firs 300 youngsters to enter, among other activity. A full description is available via tinyurl.com/2mdbnx23.

Saint Sharbel Church Lebanese Festival

Regular Buzz readers already know that not all the area's summer ethnic celebration occur at Summerfest's grounds. This free celebration at the Maronite Catholic church in Caledonia running 4-10 p.m. today and 12-6 p.m. tomorrow at St Louis Catholic Church. Read more about the Middle Eastern affair's fare, dancing, music, etc. by way of tinyurl.com/34wc9h5e.

Sunday August 9

The Little Village Play Cafe Gather & Grow Market

Apparel, jewelry, handmade gifts, baked goods, books for kids and their adults, and much else will be available at the latest edition of the children's play space's seasonal patio pop-up 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Live music and refreshments will be available at the free event, too. And the first 75 guests to RSVP get what's said t be an adorable tote bag. Do the RSVP'ing at tinyurl.com/9eu5yv5m.

Miles for Migraines Wisconsin at Hart Park

Run, walk or relax to find a cure for excruciating headaches at this free event in the Wauwatosa park. Take a two-mile walk, a five-kilometer run, or just hang out. All who finish the walk and run get a medal. Wear purple to be in the running for a prize. Reserve a spot at the 9-11 a.m. fundraiser when you make it to tinyurl.com/3y9nucza.

Be Home By 9: Gen X Summer Social at Haven Cafe

Because you're not getting any younger, the daily grind gets going again tomorrow, and you still want some fun, there's this afternoon of sing-alongs and dancing to 1970's-'90's music, trivia, trivia, and the prospct of making new friends at the N. Van Buren St, eatery. The 2-5p.,m. party will set an X'er back less than $15, and reservations may be made at tinyurl.com/4pf5e887.

Medicinal Natives of the Lakeshore at Lakeshore State Park

Join the park's naturalist for a free hour of hiking to learn of the bodily beneficial plants growing on the lakeshore prairie. Meet shortly before 4 p.m. at Lakeshore's south entrance for the educational walk to which folks of all ages and abilities are welcome. Be reminded of the event and learn a bit more about it upon reaching tinyurl.com/4vdmbs8u.

Tuesday August 11

Chess Night at Pomeroy

Learn from friendly instructors to play the game for which the event at the S. 2nd St, watering hole's event is named, Or practice and play others, maybe making a new friend in the process. Whether you're a neophyte, maser player or anywhere in between, the dog-friendly venue hosts its chess night 5-11 p.m. Check Pomeroy's entire August schedule when you make it to tinyurl.com/22hk36ck.

Wednesday August 12

Kids' Art Day at the Grohmann Museum

The space at Milwaukee School Of Engineering will hook minors up with a cardboard loom and instructions on how to make their own bookmark after they're inspired by the textile arts in Grohmann's galleries. Junior visitors can also may participate in a collaborative art project and add a line of yarn to the museum's traditional loom. Learn more at tinyurl.com/2s3p8tef.