Brew City Buzz: Events Happening Aug. 7-Aug. 13, 2025

Lots of outdoor festivals (and plenty of indoor activities) are on Milwaukee’s horizon this week.

Thursday August 7

Greendale Village Days

Consider this is an alternative to the much larger, possibly more daunting Wisconsin State Fair. This suburban celebration of civic pride starts today and goes through Sunday, Aug.10. Like the bigger shindig in West Allis, there are bands, carnival rides, food and drink (including an exclusive Glendale beer) and entertainment for all ages. Add to that a GTO car show, rummage sale, farmers market, BMX bike show and plenty more. Get a greater idea of what all Village Days entails at its online flier found at greendaleentertainment.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Village_Day_flyer_2025-1.png.

Wellpoint Care Network's Fourth Annual Back to School Bash

It's that time of year again? Apparently, as the human service agency is presenting a free day of activities for school-bound children and those who care for them. Among the attractions are backpacks for young scholars and resources and food for all. It takes place at Wellpoint's W. Capitol Drive headquarters from 3-6 p.m.; learn more about attending and volunteering at gallerygrove.com.

Irish Fest at the Landing at Hoyt Park

No, it's not the more expansive Irish Fest coming later this month at Milwaukee's lakefront. This Wauwatosa festival is, however, affiliated with that one. Hoyt Park will host a performance of Trinity Academy of Irish Dance students and music by Evan & Tom Leahy. A variety of beers from the Emerald Isle will be available, as will Irish whiskey and Bunratty Irish Meade, a wine made with honey, grapes and herbs. Buy-one-get-one tickets for the other Irish Fest will be available, too. But this one kicks off at 3 p.m., with music commencing at 5 p.m. Find out more at tockify.com/thelanding/detail/1052/1754596800000.

Artist Talk with Erin Shirreff at Milwaukee Art Museum

Attendees who aren't museum members will have an admission charge, but it should be worth it for the right art lover. Sherriff is an internationally known British Columbian multi-media artist, blending video, sculpture and photography. She will discuss her studio practice and her extensive MAM exhibition, “Erin Shirreff: Permanent Drafts,” comprised of more than 40 pierces, including several installations exclusive to MAM. The hour-long talk begins at 6:15 p.m., and more may be learned at mam.org/events/event/artist-talk-erin-shirreff.

Friday August 8

“Art and Infrastructure” Presented by Grove Gallery

Some weeks in Milwaukee are art-heavier than others. Adding to the artistic weight this week is this display by Marina Lee, Celine Farrell, Melanie Ariens, Ceci Tejeda and Ann Mory Wydeven. All the aforementioned were selected to have their work to added to a piece of Walker's Point green infrastructure at W. Washington St. between S. Fifth and Sixth Streets. Included in the installation are a cistern, bioretention basins, rain gardens, native plantings and porous pavement. Art exhibited includes drawings, sculpture, printmaking, papier-mâché, ceramics and mosaics. The free opening occurs today from 12-4 p.m. closes on Saturday, Aug. 30. Find out more at gallerygrove.com.

Saturday August 9

Morning Glory Art Fair at the Fiserv Forum Plaza

This free showcase for over 100 artists working in various media celebrates its 50th anniversary. Find out more about donating sponsoring, volunteering attending and all the artists whose work will be shown at morninggloryartfair.com.

Back to School Festival: Book-Bag Giveaway, at King Community Center

The W. Vliet St. location will host a free Milwaukee County-sponsored giveaway of about 1,000 school supply-filled backpacks, youth talent show, three-on-three basketball tourney, food, and more. It's set to happen from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. More information maybe had at county.milwaukee.gov/County-Events/King-Back-To-School-Festival?Occurrence=2025-08-09T11:30:00.

Falls Kids Fest in Village Park

Menomonee Falls is where to be from noon to 5 p.m. today for free activities and fun for youngsters and those caring for them. The Buzz is most intrigued by the inclusion of life-size Jenga and Connect 4, but more traditional games such as corn hole and ring toss will be available, too. Fifteen stands and trucks with food and drink to replenish kids' energy after all the activity they may get into, including beer and wine for grown-ups. Among the things for sale will be hose at a youth entrepreneur market for junior free marketeers. Magician Jonathan Meyer headlines the entertainment lineup, but there's so much going on, it's best to look here: menomoneefallseven.wixstudio.com/mfevents/fallskidsfestival--to see the full extent of activities.

Christopher Micklos Book Signing at Story Keepers Books

The West Allis shop welcomes the Madison-based author/filmmaker to sign copies of his debut pulp horror novel, Tick Town, about a rural Wisconsin tourist town that becomes a hotbed for giant mutant tocks. Find out more about this and other Story Keepers goings on at: storykeepersbooks.com/pages/upcoming-events.

Bronzeville Artwalk

This fete celebrating local artistry, neighborhood history and cultural pride along Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive is billed as an immersive gallery experience. This year's walk has Crowned by Color as its theme and hosts contributions by 13 pro, amateur, and student creators. Register for and find out more about this free, 4- p.m. trek at: historickingdrive.com/artwalk.

Sunday August 10

Caribbean & Latin Festival at Humboldt Park

Milwaukee's Latino newspaper, El Conquistador, presents today's festivities touting Mexican Puerto Rican, Creole, Jamaican and other cultures from the region. Cuisine will be a doubtless be a draw for the free fest. But all the gastronomical goodness shouldn't discount its other attractions, including a five-on-five soccer tourney, dominoes competition, flip-flop throwing contest, karaoke competition, salsa & merengue and limbo dancing contests, a kiddie area and more adult job, community resource, and health fairs. More about this free happening going from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. may be leaned at: facebook.com/events/634540015739357/.

Jewish Food Festival at Rotary Park

The Mequon green space hosts and the Peltz Center for Jewish Life and Lubavitch of Wisconsin present this free exploration of Jewish food. Not only will there be plenty of kosher sandwiches, entrees, breads, desserts, etc. to try; the fest's pop-up Shtetl; Village will feature food preparation demonstrations, Judaica art, among other swell stuff. Kids might instead prefer to occupy themselves with the Foam Zone play area, carnival games and, crafts, among other fun. And the musical menu runs a gamut from klezmer to bluegrass, with room for electronic DJing beside. It's going on from noon to 7 p.m. both today and tomorrow. And here's its own website: https://www.jewishfoodmequon.com/.

Hot Summer Nights Celebration on the Hop

Potawatomi Casino Hotel has coordinated with Milwaukee's street trollies to offer a free couple hours of jazz and frozen confections on an M-Line streetcar. JL Rusell and his band, Smoothwalk will be supplying the music while the “hopcicles” come courtesy of Pete's Pops. Potential Hop hoppers are encouraged to download the thehopmke.com/real-time-app/ app to learn when the one of the two M-Lines running today will be coming around to pick them up for the fun. Said fun runs from 4-6 p.m., and more about it may be learned at thehopmke.com/hopsummernights/.

Tuesday August 12

“ARTchitecture” Gallery Show at The David Barnett Gallery

This free exhibition of paintings, sculptures, and prints examining the fusion of and architecture in the creation of meaningful spaces has been up at the E. State St. gallery for a while already, but continues today through Tuesday October 14 continues on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Learn more from the gallery's website, found at: davidbarnettgallery.com/.

Nearby National Night Out Events

The nationwide evening events promoting police partnership with local communities is usually held o the first Tuesday of August, but some local celebrations are occurring this week.

Hartford

The city's police department is sponsoring at Bernd Park on N, Rural St. three hours of National Night Out festivities starting at 5 p.m. See https://business.muskego.org/events/details/muskego-s-national-night-out-37435.

Milwaukee

Milwaukee PD will host a four-hour fete for the day at Clarence & Cleopatra Johnson Park on W. Fond du Lac Ave. starting at 2 p.m. Its web presence is at: milwaukeepolicefoundation.org/events/national-night-out-district3/ .

Muskego

The event at Veterans Park includes meet-and-greets with cops, firefighters, EMS teams and K-9 units, Irish music from the Gleasons and the Muskego High School Drumline, hands-on demonstrations (Jaws of Life, fire extinguisher training, ambulance & fire truck tours, etc.), food galore, and kids attractions including glitter tattooing, a glow stick walk and a spray house (?!). Among the prizes being given away are five $100 Fleet Farm gift cards. Find out more about the event going from 5-9 p.m. at business.muskego.org/events/details/muskego-s-national-night-out-37435.

Bat Party: Exploring & Celebrating Our Local Bats at Washington Park Urban Ecology Center

This celebration of Wisconsin's various species of the flying mammals highlights their role in the ecosystem and echolocation abilities and as well as how scientists can track the elusive critters. Sealing the deal are snacks featuring coconut, banana and cocoa, all pollinated by bats. Children's tickets for this 7:30 -9:30 p.m. party are a couple dollars less than adults', but admission for everyone may be purchased at 30781a.blackbaudhosting.com/30781a/Bat-Party-Exploring--Celebrating-Our-Local-Bats.

Wednesday August 13

Cream City Book Club: at The Starling: Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club by J. Ryan Stradal

The Third Ward event space hosts the latest meeting of this quarterly literary discussion moderated by Nicole Mattke. The subject is the latest novel by the author who has already plumbed regional restaurant and culinary settings in bestselling and award-winning works including Kitchens of the Great Midwest and The Lager Queen of Minnesota. A ticket includes a glass of the Starling's house win, but $5 more at the bar affords an attendee a Wisconsin Old Fashioned (make the Buzz's pressed, please). Reserve those tickets for this 7 p.m. event at eventbrite.com/e/cream-city-book-club-saturday-night-at-the-lakeside-supper-club-tickets-1371116399059?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.